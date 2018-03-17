LegalShield : Unveils New Features in Its Acclaimed Mobile App

Updated App for iOS and Android Puts the Power of a Law Firm in the Palm of Your Hand; Adds Valuable New Legal Services

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, has begun its We Are LegalShield Convention at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City. This year’s five-day event began on March 14 and brings together LegalShield’s experienced, new and aspiring Independent Sales Associates from all 50 states and four provinces in Canada.

The company announced today that it is unveiling unprecedented new premium features in its relaunched mobile app. The app, available on iOS and Android, has had more than half a million downloads since its original release and is available to download for free.

The LegalShield app features will change the way that consumers in North America gain access to legal assistance:

Unlock premium features immediately: As soon as they sign up, members can use the app’s premium features for direct access to their dedicated provider law firm.

As soon as they sign up, members can use the app’s premium features for direct access to their dedicated provider law firm. Snap a speeding ticket: In the event of a speeding ticket, app users can snap a photo of the ticket with their smartphone and send the image directly to their provider law firm.

In the event of a speeding ticket, app users can snap a photo of the ticket with their smartphone and send the image directly to their provider law firm. Prepare legal documents: The LegalShield app allows members to begin the process of drawing up legal documents right from their smartphone. Updates will include new and updated questionnaires and a new design, introducing the ability to “save as you go.” With this new design feature, questionnaires will be broken up into sections. There will also be an updated questionnaire to begin the process to have a will prepared and a new questionnaire to have a prenuptial agreement prepared available later this month. Members can complete their questionnaire and send it directly to their provider law firm via the app to have the firm review and prepare the documents. Additional questionnaires are coming to the app soon for uncontested divorce and personal bankruptcy.

Consumers who are not currently signed up for a LegalShield plan can access the app’s free features that include answers to commonly asked legal questions and access to free legal forms. Consumers can join the LegalShield community as members directly through the app to immediately access the premium features.

LegalShield provides affordable access to justice that every human deserves. Legal plans start at $24.95 per month, a fraction of a lawyer’s usual hourly rates.

“LegalShield continues to disrupt the legal services industry by developing innovative technologies that deliver easy and essential access to legal services in all 50 states and four provinces in Canada,” explained company CEO Jeff Bell. “Our new and improved mobile app was designed to accommodate changing consumer preferences and needs. We closely studied the information based on the more than 1.6 million legal intakes recorded by our network of provider law firms annually. When you’re in need of legal assistance, waiting even 24 hours is often too long. Now, members can sign up for a LegalShield membership and immediately have the protection of a law firm in the palm of their hand.”

In addition to unveiling the new LegalShield app features, the company also shared the latest insights from its LegalShield Law Index. The LegalShield Law Index depicts the health of the U.S. economy using LegalShield’s unique and proprietary database of member demand for and usage of legal services. The five LegalShield indices closely track a handful of key economic indicators, such as the Consumer Confidence Index (developed by the Conference Board), Housing Starts (reported by the U.S. Census Bureau), and Foreclosure Starts (reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association). Each LegalShield index has undergone a battery of statistical tests to validate its relationship to an existing economic indicator that sheds light on the health and direction of the U.S. economy. LegalShield debuted the Law Index in May 2017 and publishes the Law Index monthly, on the sixth business day of each month.

About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and protection against identity theft for individuals, families and small businesses. The 45-year-old company has more than 1,751,000 members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.

For more information, call press and corporate relations at 580-436-1234.

