Legrand: Semi-Annual Update - Liquidity Contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Legrand (Paris:LR) and
Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed in the liquidity
account on December 31, 2017 (trading date):
40,000 shares
€20,390,348.53
As a reminder, the liquidity account contained the following resources
on June 30, 2017 (trading date):
55,000 shares
€19,098,301.81
KEY FINANCIAL DATES:
2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
“Quiet period1”
starts January 9, 2018
2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018
“Quiet period1”
starts April 3, 2018
General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building
infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial,
industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers
worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and
stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and
sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady
flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced
value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016.
The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of
indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom
Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120 and Europe 120, and Ethibel
Sustainability Index Excellence (code ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up
deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the
group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and
interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private
individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the
run-up to publication of results.
