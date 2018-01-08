Legrand: Semi-Annual Update - Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2017 (trading date):

40,000 shares

€20,390,348.53

As a reminder, the liquidity account contained the following resources on June 30, 2017 (trading date):

55,000 shares

€19,098,301.81

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2017 annual results: February 8, 2018

“Quiet period 1 ” starts January 9, 2018

“Quiet period ” starts January 9, 2018 2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018

“Quiet period 1 ” starts April 3, 2018

“Quiet period ” starts April 3, 2018 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

