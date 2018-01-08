Log in
Legrand: Semi-Annual Update - Liquidity Contract

01/08/2018 | 06:03pm CET

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2017 (trading date):

  • 40,000 shares
  • €20,390,348.53

As a reminder, the liquidity account contained the following resources on June 30, 2017 (trading date):

  • 55,000 shares
  • €19,098,301.81

* * *

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

  • 2017 annual results: February 8, 2018
    “Quiet period1” starts January 9, 2018
  • 2018 first-quarter results: May 3, 2018
    “Quiet period1” starts April 3, 2018
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 30, 2018

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of more than €5 billion in 2016. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC 40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, Corporate Oekom Rating, Vigeo Euronext Eurozone 120 and Europe 120, and Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence (code ISIN FR0010307819).
http://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
http://www.legrand.com/EN/eliot-program_13238.html

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.


© Business Wire 2018
