Lerner Publishing Group : Announces New Children's Books Featuring Disney and Pixar Characters

Lerner Publishing Group is introducing new books featuring Disney and Pixar characters coming Fall 2018. Three engaging new series featuring beloved Disney and Pixar characters including Mickey Mouse, Miguel from Coco, Dory, Woody, Moana, Lightning McQueen, and more and a special Disney Frozen coding book will introduce popular early learning topics, engaging narratives, and beautiful illustrations and designs. The books will also include hands-on activities and online resources to bring core STEM and social and emotional topics to life.

“We are committed to creating books that educate, entertain, and engage young readers,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “Disney and Pixar characters and stories will add new magic to our list of award-winning titles.”

“Disney stories can be an impactful tool when used in STEM products because the characters and their adventures resonate deeply with parents and children," said Andrew Sugerman, Executive Vice President, Publishing and Digital Media at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. "We believe that learning is a lifelong journey and that high-quality storytelling is critical in that journey. Our collaboration with Lerner Publishing Group reinforces that belief.”

The series will launch with 13 titles in Fall 2018 and 15 new titles in Spring 2019.

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Books

Pinterest: Lerner Publishing Group

Tumblr: Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher

Lerner Publishing Group creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers with fourteen imprints and divisions: Lerner Publications, Millbrook Press, Carolrhoda Books, Twenty-First Century Books, Graphic Universe™, Darby Creek, Kar-Ben Publishing, Carolrhoda Lab™, LernerClassroom, Hungry Tomato™, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions, Lerner Digital™, and Lerner Publisher Services. For more information, visit lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006188/en/