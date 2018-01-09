Lerner Publishing Group : Announces New Children's Books Featuring Disney and Pixar Characters

Lerner
Publishing Group is introducing new books featuring Disney and Pixar
characters coming Fall 2018. Three engaging new series featuring beloved
Disney and Pixar characters including Mickey Mouse, Miguel from Coco,
Dory, Woody, Moana, Lightning McQueen, and more and a special Disney Frozen
coding book will introduce popular early learning topics, engaging
narratives, and beautiful illustrations and designs. The books will also
include hands-on activities and online resources to bring core STEM and
social and emotional topics to life.
“We are committed to creating books that educate, entertain, and engage
young readers,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing
Group. “Disney and Pixar characters and stories will add new magic to
our list of award-winning titles.”
“Disney stories can be an impactful tool when used in STEM products
because the characters and their adventures resonate deeply with parents
and children," said Andrew Sugerman, Executive Vice President,
Publishing and Digital Media at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive
Media. "We believe that learning is a lifelong journey and that
high-quality storytelling is critical in that journey. Our collaboration
with Lerner Publishing Group reinforces that belief.”
The series will launch with 13 titles in Fall 2018 and 15 new titles in
Spring 2019.
