Lesley Weaver of Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Appointed Co-Lead Counsel in Facebook Privacy Litigation

OAKLAND, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, 2018, Judge Chhabria of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California appointed Lesley Weaver, a partner at Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs in In Re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation (“Facebook Privacy Litigation”). Ms. Weaver will lead the case with Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback L.L.P.



The Facebook Privacy Litigation consolidates more than 30 cases filed around the country alleging that Facebook violated consumer fraud and privacy laws in allowing hundreds of third party apps, including Cambridge Analytica, to sell and bundle Facebook users’ personally identifiable information without their knowledge or consent. During the lead counsel process, Judge Chhabria narrowed over 30 applicants for lead counsel from around the U.S. to a shortlist of 10 attorneys, ultimately choosing Ms. Weaver and Mr. Loeser to lead the litigation.

“I am honored to be selected to co-lead this significant litigation,” says Ms. Weaver. “As the truth emerges about how this personal data has been and is being used, consumers need an advocate. I look forward to the important dialogue about transparency, safety, and equity in data mining on social media platforms that this case requires.”

About Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading boutique law firm focused on plaintiff-side complex litigation. The Firm represents and counsels investors, consumers, and public entities in the prosecution of consumer, antitrust, and securities actions. BFA’s success is based on an aggressive, tactical litigation strategy that is client-driven and outcome-oriented.

BFA has offices in New York, Oakland, California and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.bfalaw.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Woods

(212) 789-1353

[email protected]