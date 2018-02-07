Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Credit Suisse Group AG’s VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation concerning Credit Suisse Group AG’s VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs (NASDAQGM:XIV) recommended by full-service brokerage firms and advisors. On February 6, 2018, Credit Suisse announced an event acceleration of XIV due to an acceleration event. Following this news, XIV fell from a close of $99 on February 5, 2018, to a close of $7.35 on February 6, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/XIV-Info-Request-Form-6442

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180207006296/en/