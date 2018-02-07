Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Credit Suisse Group AG’s VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 10:54pm CET

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation concerning Credit Suisse Group AG’s VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs (NASDAQGM:XIV) recommended by full-service brokerage firms and advisors. On February 6, 2018, Credit Suisse announced an event acceleration of XIV due to an acceleration event. Following this news, XIV fell from a close of $99 on February 5, 2018, to a close of $7.35 on February 6, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/XIV-Info-Request-Form-6442

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12p BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : reports 4Q loss
11:11p TESLA : My car needs to be launched into space
11:11p CULLEN/FROST BANKERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
11:11p GREEN PLAINS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11:11p SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
11:11p TIPTREE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11:11p ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
11:11p Congressional Leaders Say They Agree on Budget Deal
11:11p GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV : Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.1% for the Month of January
11:10p MIRVAC : MGR announces securities buy-back (pdf | 205 kB)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street stocks rally at close after day of big swings; oil falls
2SANOFI : SANOFI : 4Q Net Profit Fell Significantly
3APPLE : APPLE : EU to assess Apple's bid for Shazam
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing executive says 737 data to prompt serious look at higher output
5SNAP INC : SNAP : shares surge after app redesign sparks user growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.