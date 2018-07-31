Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Air Industries Group -- AIRI

07/31/2018 | 01:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Air Industries Group (NYSE American:AIRI) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/AIRI-Info-Request-Form-6133

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
