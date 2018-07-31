Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation

07/31/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of CBS Corporation (“CBS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CBS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, The New Yorker published an article alleging that CBS CEO Les Moonves had engaged in a pattern of harassment, intimidation, and abuse of women with whom he worked in a professional capacity, and that Moonves encouraged a hostile work environment. On July 30, 2018, CBS announced it would select outside counsel to investigate the allegations and would postpone its annual shareholder meeting. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/cbs-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
