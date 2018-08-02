Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GDS Holdings Limited

08/02/2018 | 12:18am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GDS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation stems from an article published by Blue Orca Capital on July 31, 2018, alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Following this news, shares of GDS fell from a close of $34.75 per share on July 30, 2018 to a close of $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gds-holdings-limited

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004           
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free:  (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
