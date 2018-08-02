Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GDS Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GDS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



The investigation stems from an article published by Blue Orca Capital on July 31, 2018, alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Following this news, shares of GDS fell from a close of $34.75 per share on July 30, 2018 to a close of $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gds-holdings-limited

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

