Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Oclaro, Inc. to Lumentum Holdings Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

03/14/2018 | 03:53pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Oclaro, Inc. (“Oclaro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS:OCLR) stock prior to March 12, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Oclaro to Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Oclaro shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash and 0.0636 shares of Lumentum for each share of Oclaro stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/oclaro-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Oclaro breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Lumentum is underpaying for Oclaro shares, thus unlawfully harming Oclaro shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
