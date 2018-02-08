Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Acuity Brands, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018 – AYI

02/08/2018 | 11:04pm CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Acuity Brands, Inc. ("Acuity Brands") (NYSE:AYI) between June 29, 2016 and April 3, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/acuity-brands-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) known trends were negatively impacting sales of Acuity’s products; (2) Acuity’s ability to achieve profitable sales growth was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Acuity’s current and future business and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Acuity Brands you have until March 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
