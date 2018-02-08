Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Acuity Brands, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018 – AYI

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Acuity Brands, Inc. ("Acuity Brands") (NYSE:AYI) between June 29, 2016 and April 3, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/acuity-brands-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) known trends were negatively impacting sales of Acuity’s products; (2) Acuity’s ability to achieve profitable sales growth was overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Acuity’s current and future business and financial prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Acuity Brands you have until March 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

