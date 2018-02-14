Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 – AAP

02/14/2018 | 05:37pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("Advance Auto Parts") (NYSE:AAP) between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/advance-auto-parts-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) integration issues surrounding the Company's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales; (ii) increased competition was negatively impacting sales; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Advanced Auto Parts' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Advance Auto Parts you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
