Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of The Crypto Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 – CRCW

01/10/2018 | 06:01am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of The Crypto Company ("Crypto") (OTCMKTS:CRCW) between August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/the-crypto-company?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and manipulate the Company's stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months.

If you suffered a loss in Crypto you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
