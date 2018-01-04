Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Centra Tech, Inc.’s Initial Coin Offering of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 11:30am EST

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Centra Tokens (“CTR Tokens”) pursuant to Centra Tech’s Initial Coin Offering between approximately July 30, 2017 and October 5, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/centratech

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Centra Tech violated Sections 12(a)(1) and 15(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, by engaging in interstate commerce for the purposes of offering, selling, or delivering unregistered securities. The complaint alleges that despite defendants attempt to represent CTR Tokens as “utility tokens,” the CTR Tokens constitute securities by virtue of defendants’ assertions that the CTR Tokens would “surge in value” as well as the continuous focus in Centra Tech’s marketing campaigns on the potential profit to be made from investing in the Centra ICO.

If you purchased CTR Tokens pursuant to the ICO you have until March 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54p AKERS BIOSCIENCES : Holdings in Company
05:54p WINTER IS SHOWING NO MERCY : Tips to Stay Safe, Warm
05:54p PROXAMA : TR1 Notification of Major Holding
05:54p SCIENCE : announces that based on interim analysis, IDMC recommended the continuation of the masitinib phase 3 study in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis with no requirement to increase the study sample size
05:51p MICROSOFT : Dow Jones industrials climb above 25,000 for the first time
05:51p NETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; DOJA CANNABIS COMPANY LTD. (CSE : DOJA) (OTC: DJACF) Northern Lights Subsidiary Making Strides Toward Sales License
05:51p LOGIC INBOUND RELEASES ANALYSIS OF TOP E-COMMERCE SITE BUILDERS : BigCommerce and Shopify
05:51p ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement
05:50p WESTGRUND AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Appointment of Management Board Member Arndt Krienen revoked
05:49p Unilever to close UK Colman's mustard factory
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : pushes back Model 3 production target again, despite progress
2TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Provides Update on Fort Hills Project
3APPLE : Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk
4Oil hits highest since 2015 as Iran unrest spooks market
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : VW, Hyundai Turn to Driverless-Car Startup in Silicon Valley

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.