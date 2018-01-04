Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors in Centra Tech, Inc.’s Initial Coin Offering of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 5, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
Centra Tokens (“CTR Tokens”) pursuant to Centra Tech’s Initial
Coin Offering between approximately July 30, 2017 and October 5,
2017. You are hereby notified that a
securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of Florida. To get more
information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/centratech
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that Centra Tech violated Sections 12(a)(1) and
15(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, by engaging in interstate commerce
for the purposes of offering, selling, or delivering unregistered
securities. The complaint alleges that despite defendants attempt to
represent CTR Tokens as “utility tokens,” the CTR Tokens constitute
securities by virtue of defendants’ assertions that the CTR Tokens would
“surge in value” as well as the continuous focus in Centra Tech’s
marketing campaigns on the potential profit to be made from investing in
the Centra ICO.
If you purchased CTR Tokens pursuant to the ICO you have until March
5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
