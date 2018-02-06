Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Investors Heritage Capital Corporation to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC is Fair to Shareholders – IHRC

02/06/2018 | 10:47pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Investors Heritage Capital Corporation (“Investors Heritage” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: IHRC) stock prior to October 27, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Investors Heritage to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC for $44.75 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/investors-heritage-capital-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Investors Heritage breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings, LLC is underpaying for Investors Heritage shares, thus unlawfully harming Investors Heritage shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
