Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Investors Heritage Capital Corporation to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC is Fair to Shareholders – IHRC

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Investors Heritage Capital
Corporation (“Investors Heritage” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:
IHRC) stock prior to October 27, 2017.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Investors Heritage to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC
for $44.75 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go
to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/investors-heritage-capital-corporation
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Investors Heritage breached
their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the
Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether
Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings, LLC is underpaying for Investors
Heritage shares, thus unlawfully harming Investors Heritage shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
