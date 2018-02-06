Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Investors Heritage Capital Corporation to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC is Fair to Shareholders – IHRC

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Investors Heritage Capital Corporation (“Investors Heritage” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: IHRC) stock prior to October 27, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Investors Heritage to Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings LLC for $44.75 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/investors-heritage-capital-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Investors Heritage breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings, LLC is underpaying for Investors Heritage shares, thus unlawfully harming Investors Heritage shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Investors Heritage breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Aquarian Investors Heritage Holdings, LLC is underpaying for Investors Heritage shares, thus unlawfully harming Investors Heritage shareholders.

