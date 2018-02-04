Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Intel Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018 – INTC

02/04/2018 | 12:31am CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Intel Corporation ("Intel") (NASDAQ:INTC) between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/intel-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there is a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips as they contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking; (2) updates to fix the problems in Intel's processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate 5-30 percent more slowly; and (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Intel you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
