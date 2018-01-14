Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Kobe Steel Ltd. of a Class Action and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of Kobe Steel Ltd. ("Kobe Steel") (OTCMKTS: KBSTY) between
May 29, 2013 and October 12, 2017. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To
get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/kobe-steel-ltd?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (i) the Company falsified data on many of its products; (ii) the
Company sold products that failed quality control tests in violation of
laws and regulations; (iii) the Company’s financial performance relied
on selling products that did not meet quality standards in violation of
laws and regulations; (iv) the Company would incur significant costs and
lose customers if customers became aware of the quality of the products;
(v) the Company’s compliance initiatives, corporate governance and risk
management activities were ineffective and inadequate at preventing
misconduct; and (vi) the Company’s internal reporting systems failed to
foster employee participation and adequately address employee concerns,
and senior management hyper-emphasized profitability at all costs,
promoting a culture of corner-cutting and deterring employees from
making claims over product quality.
If you suffered a loss in Kobe Steel you have until February
26, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005005/en/