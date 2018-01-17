Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. (formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc.) of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2018 - INCR

01/17/2018 | 07:06pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Syneos Health, Inc. (formerly INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INCR") (NASDAQ: INCR) between May 10, 2017 and November 9, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/inc-research-holdings-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the merger with inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv") was not providing the benefit that defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) in turn, INCR's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about INCR's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in INCR, you have until January 30, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
