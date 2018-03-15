Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Actions and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 – SGYP

03/15/2018 | 12:15am CET

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Synergy") (NASDAQ:SGYP) between November 10, 2016 and November 14, 2017. You are hereby notified that securities class action lawsuits have been commenced in the USDC for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaints allege that throughout the class periods Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the loan from CRG Partners III L.P. (“CRG Loan”) did not fund Synergy’s operations through 2019; (2) the Company could not access the second tranche of $100 million financing on or before February 28, 2018 without issuing dilutive equity; and (3) the Company could not access the third tranche of the CRG Loan if and when needed because terms were required to be met in order to access those tranches.

If you suffered a loss in Synergy you have until April 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
