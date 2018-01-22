Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of The Crypto Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired
securities of The Crypto Company ("Crypto") (OTCMKTS: CRCW) between
August 21, 2017 and December 18, 2017. You
are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit
has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central
District of California. To get more information go to:
http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/the-crypto-company?wire=2
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (i) Crypto unlawfully engaged in a scheme to promote and
manipulate the Company's stock; and (ii) as a result, Crypto's public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
On December 19, 2017, the SEC temporarily suspended Crypto stock from
trading due to concerns that the stock was being manipulated after the
shares surged more than 17,000% in less than 3 months.
If you suffered a loss in Crypto you have until February
20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead
plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that
you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities
litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for
aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not
guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006330/en/