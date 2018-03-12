Log in
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 – WYNN

03/12/2018 | 10:07pm CET

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn Resorts") (NASDAQ:WYNN) between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Wynn Resorts you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
