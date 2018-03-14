Log in
Lexipol Introduces New Policy and Training Solution for Kansas Fire Departments

03/14/2018 | 08:31pm CET

DALLAS, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leading provider of state-specific policies and training for public safety agencies, recently announced the introduction of its Fire Policies and Training solution for Kansas fire departments. The new service includes policy and procedural content, management and related training delivered via an online platform and mobile app.

Lexipol helps public safety agencies reduce risk, liability and costs associated with out-of-date or incomplete policies. Developed by fire service professionals and public safety attorneys, the Lexipol Kansas Fire Policy Manual includes more than 165 policies and 25 high-risk procedures that are continuously updated to meet changes in laws and best practices. The subscription-based service also includes short, scenario-based training bulletins to reinforce policy content and accountability reporting.

“We are pleased to introduce our policy and training solution to Kansas fire departments,” said Lexipol CEO Michael Davis. “We are excited to complement our current law enforcement and corrections policy and training offerings with fire policies for complete public safety coverage in Kansas.”

The Kansas Fire Policies and Training solution is available to the more than 500 fire departments in the state. Lexipol currently offers state-specific fire policies and training in 24 states.

To learn more about Lexipol’s Fire Policies and Training solutions, visit www.lexipol.com/fire.

About Lexipol
Lexipol is America’s leading source of state-specific policy and training solutions that reduce risk, lower litigation costs and improve personnel safety in law enforcement and probation agencies, fire departments and corrections facilities. Delivered via an online platform and mobile app, Lexipol’s content is continuously updated to address legislative changes and evolving best practices. Using accountability tools and integrated training, Lexipol provides a cost-effective way for agencies to enhance policy compliance and understanding, allowing leaders to focus more resources on serving their communities.
With principal offices in Dallas, Texas and Irvine, California, Lexipol offers policy management solutions to more than 3,000 agencies in 35 states. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

Media Contact:
Shannon Pieper
Director, Marketing Communications
949-276-9938
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
