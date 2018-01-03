Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Liam Fox - Too soon to seek membership of Trans-Pacific trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 12:24pm CET
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox speaks during an interview at the residence of the British embassy in Beijing

British trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday it was too soon to seek membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact.

"We don't know what the success of the TPP is going to yet look like, because it isn't yet negotiated. So it would be a little bit premature for us to be wanting to sign up to something that we're not sure what the final details will look like," Fox told Reuters in an interview.

"However, we have said that we want to be an open outward looking country, and therefore it would be foolish for us to rule out any particular outcomes for the future. So we'll keep an open mind, and we'll want to talk to our global trading partners."

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Britain had started informal talks about joining the bloc in a bid to boost post-Brexit exports. It quoted a junior trade minister saying there was no geographical restriction on the deal.

(This version of the story refiles to remove repetition in the first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Michael Martina, Writing by William James in London; Editing by Alistair Smout/Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pDJSingapore Manufacturing Activity Growth Slows in December
02:15pDJA Fight Over the Credit Score Lenders Use for Your Mortgage
02:15p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:12p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:12p Oil hits new two-and-a-half year highs as higher output looms
02:05p UNITED KINGDOM PARLIAMENT : Committee questions Minister on Brexit impact on trade in waste
01:58pDJBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
01:45p MINISTER OF ECONOMY : Lithuania’s FEZs among the most attractive in the region
01:41p Stock futures rise on signs of strong global economic growth
01:40p World stocks smash new records as New Year party rolls on
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial on national security concerns
2Oil hits highest since mid-2015 but settles down as outages abate
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell completes sale of its LPG marketing business in Hong Kong and Ma..
4UK regulator investigating Carillion statements
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DRIVERS WANTED: Why Engineers Want To Climb Into The Cockpits Of Tiny Robot Vehicle..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.