Asbury Park, New Jersey, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Automotive Protection steers drivers into safe hands with a variety of protection plans that help safeguard against excessive costs when they buy new or pre-owned vehicles from dealerships that offer this coverage. The company offers four different plans that include select, engine, powertrain and powertrain enhanced designations.

The select plan offers comprehensive coverage for the most important parts of a purchased vehicle. Among the items covered are the engine, transmission, drive axles, steering, electrical, brakes, suspension, electronics, cooling and air conditioning systems, factory-installed GPS systems and audiovisual components. All coverages have a $100 deductible and are refundable and renewable. Optional surcharges may apply for some items such as a 4x4 transfer unit, electrical high tech, electric sliding doors and GPS. This plan is geared toward newer vehicles.

Participants can make an unlimited number of claims with this plan. Coverage is national and transferable. Benefits include car rental, roadside assistance, lockout assistance and trip interruption protection.

Engine coverage is targeted toward older cars to help alleviate the costs of expensive repairs that increase in high-mileage vehicles. This plan covers all internally lubricated engine parts such as pistons and bearings, the camshaft, timing gears and chains, oil pump, the exhaust system and hydraulic lifters and rocker arm components. Repairs to the engine block and cylinder heads is covered if the breakdown is caused by one of the primary covered engine components.

The powertrain plan is more comprehensive as it covers all of the internally lubricated engine parts along with the transmission and drive axles. Turbocharger and 4x4 all-wheel-drive coverage are available for an additional surcharge.

Powertrain enhanced coverage gives participants even more benefits. In addition to the coverage you get in the basic powertrain plan, you get additional coverage for your vehicle's water pump, transmission, drive axle and optional charges for basic electrical and air conditioning.

All of the coverage plans receive the same basic benefits for car rentals, roadside assistance, lockout assistance and trip interruption protection.

Liberty Automotive recommends that customers take their vehicles to the dealership where they made their purchase to complete covered repairs. Secondary repair shops that also honor contracts include Pepboys, Firestone, All Tune & Lube, AAMCO or Lee Myles Transmissions. Authorized repair facilities bill Liberty Automotive directly for all covered repairs. To get some roadside assistance and similar benefits, you may be required to call the company for authorization for needed repairs and similar assistance.

For more information visit Liberty Automotive Protection's Website or their parent company Palmer Adminstration at: http://palmeradmin.com



Palmer Administration and Liberty Automotive Protection 3430 Sunset Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (732) 807-5611