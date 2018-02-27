Liberty Mutual Insurance : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results 0 02/27/2018 | 01:34am CET Send by mail :

Long, Liberty Mutual Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For the year, we reported net income of $17 million, versus $1 billion in 2016, driven by record catastrophes, adverse development on commercial automobile, and the charge associated by the change in the tax law. While the results in 2017 did not meet expectations, we are encouraged by signs of market firming across each of our businesses." "Subsequent to year-end, we announced the sale of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston to Lincoln Financial and a realignment of our core business. These actions will allow the organization to focus on property and casualty insurance, and to take full advantage of our scale, products, and capabilities globally." Fourth Quarter Highlights Net written premium ("NWP") for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $8.861 billion , an increase of $716 million or 8.8% over the same period in 2016. Pre-tax operating income ("PTOI") before partnerships, limited liability companies ("LLC") and other equity method income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $165 million , a decrease of $264 million or 61.5% from the same period in 2016. Net operating income before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $65 million , a decrease of $270 million or 80.6% from the same period in 2016. Partnerships, LLC and other equity method income (loss), net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $65 million versus ($22) million for the same period in 2016. Net realized gains (losses), net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $72 million versus ($42) million for the same period in 2016. Ironshore Inc. ("Ironshore") acquisition and integration costs, net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $5 million versus zero for the same period in 2016. Restructuring costs, net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $44 million , a decrease of $2 million or 4.3% from the same period in 2016. Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was zero versus $44 million for the same period in 2016. Discontinued operations, net of tax, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 were $52 million , an increase of $27 million or 108.0% over the same period in 2016. Consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $205 million , a decrease of $1 million or 0.5% from the same period in 2016. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was zero versus $63 million for the same period in 2016. Net income attributable to LMHC for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $205 million , an increase of $62 million or 43.4% over the same period in 2016. Cash flow provided by continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $360 million , a decrease of $478 million or 57.0% from the same period in 2016. The consolidated combined ratio before catastrophes1, net incurred losses attributable to prior years2, and current accident year re-estimation3 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was 94.6%, an increase of 0.9 points over the same period in 2016. Including the impact of catastrophes, net incurred losses attributable to prior years, and current accident year re-estimation, the Company's combined ratio4 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased 3.5 points to 100.5%. Full Year Highlights NWP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $36.789 billion , an increase of $2.932 billion or 8.7% over the same period in 2016. Pre-tax operating loss before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $1.004 billion versus pre-tax operating income before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income of $1.485 billion for the same period in 2016. Net operating loss before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $746 million versus net operating income before partnerships, LLC and other equity method income of $1.124 billion for the same period in 2016. Partnerships, LLC and other equity method income, net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $371 million , an increase of $368 million over the same period in 2016. Net realized gains (losses), net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were $297 million versus ($81) million for the same period in 2016. Ironshore acquisition and integration costs, net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were $56 million versus zero for the same period in 2016. Restructuring costs, net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were $59 million , an increase of $13 million or 28.3% over the same period in 2016. Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $1 million , a decrease of $48 million or 98.0% from the same period in 2016. Discontinued operations, net of tax, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 were $213 million , an increase of $95 million or 80.5% over the same period in 2016. Consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $19 million , a decrease of $1.050 billion or 98.2% from the same period in 2016. Net income attributable to non-controlling interest for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $2 million , a decrease of $61 million or 96.8% from the same period in 2016. Net income attributable to LMHC for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $17 million , a decrease of $989 million or 98.3% from the same period in 2016. Cash flow provided by continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $1.824 billion , a decrease of $388 million or 17.5% from the same period in 2016. The consolidated combined ratio before catastrophes and net incurred losses attributable to prior years for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was 94.1%, an increase of 0.4 points over the same period in 2016. Including the impact of catastrophes and net incurred losses attributable to prior years, the Company's combined ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 increased 7.3 points to 105.6%. Financial Condition as of December 31, 2017 Total debt was $8.325 billion as of December 31, 2017 , an increase of $722 million or 9.5% over December 31, 2016 . Total equity was $20.688 billion as of December 31, 2017 , an increase of $301 million or 1.5% over December 31, 2016 . Subsequent Events On January 22, 2018, the Company's Spanish subsidiary, Liberty Seguros Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., entered into an agreement to sell its entire 99.44% interest in its Turkish insurance affiliate, Liberty Sigorta A.S., to Talanx International. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Turkey. On January 19, 2018, the Company announced the realignment of its businesses to enhance its ability to meet the changing needs of consumer and business customers. The Company's realignment will feature the following two businesses: Global Risk Solutions ("GRS") which will bring together Liberty's Global Specialty, Ironshore (formerly in Global Specialty), National Insurance (formerly in Commercial Insurance) and the Global Reinsurance Strategy Group (formerly in Corporate & Other) into a single business. Dennis J. Langwell , formerly the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will lead GRS.

, formerly the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will lead GRS. Global Retail Markets ("GRM") will combine Global Consumer Markets with Business Insurance and Accident and Health organizations (formerly in Commercial Insurance). Timothy Sweeney , formerly the President of Global Consumer Markets, will lead GRM.

, formerly the President of Global Consumer Markets, will lead GRM. Christopher L. Peirce , formerly the President of Global Specialty, will become Liberty's Chief Financial Officer. On January 19, 2018, the Company announced the sale of the Liberty Life Assurance Company ("LLAC"), which provides group disability, group life, individual life and annuity products, to Lincoln Financial Group. The companies expect to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The results of LLAC are presented as discontinued operations in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Income and are no longer included within Liberty Mutual Benefits in Commercial Insurance or within Corporate and Other. The prior periods have been restated to reflect this change. Management has assessed material subsequent events through February 26, 2018, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. Consolidated Results of Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, $ in Millions 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Revenues $10,228 $8,937 14.4% $39,409 $35,451 11.2% PTOI before catastrophes, net incurred

losses attributable to prior years,

current accident year re-estimation

and partnerships, LLC and other

equity method income (loss) $702 $777 (9.7%) $3,038 $3,121 (2.7%) Catastrophes1 (450) (266) 69.2 (3,608) (1,674) 115.5 Net incurred losses attributable to

prior years:











- Asbestos and environmental2 (6) (100) (94.0) (168) (141) 19.1 - All other2,3 13 66 (80.3) (266) 179 NM Current accident year re-estimation4 (94) (48) 95.8 - - - Pre-tax operating income (loss) before

partnerships, LLC and other equity

method income (loss) 165 429 (61.5) (1,004) 1,485 NM Partnerships, LLC and other equity

method income (loss)5 100 (30) NM 570 2 NM Pre-tax operating income (loss) 265 399 (33.6) (434) 1,487 NM Net realized gains (losses) 122 (74) NM 468 (125) NM Ironshore acquisition & integration

costs (12) - NM (86) - NM Restructuring costs (68) (70) (2.9) (91) (70) 30.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (67) (100.0) (1) (76) (98.7) Pre-tax income (loss) 307 188 63.3 (144) 1,216 NM Income tax expense 154 7 NM 50 265 (81.1) Consolidated net income (loss) from

continuing operations 153 181 (15.5) (194) 951 NM Discontinued operations, net of tax 52 25 108.0 213 118 80.5 Consolidated net income 205 206 (0.5) 19 1,069 (98.2) Less: Net income attributable to non-

controlling interest - 63 (100.0) 2 63 (96.8) Net income attributable to LMHC $205 $143 43.4% $17 $1,006 (98.3%) Cash flow provided by continuing

operations before Ironshore

Reinsurance and pension contributions $365 $839 (56.5%) $2,782 $3,017 (7.8%) Ironshore Reinsurance6 - - - (550) - NM Pension contributions (5) (1) NM (408) (805) (49.3) Cash flow provided by continuing

operations $360 $838 (57.0%) $1,824 $2,212 (17.5%) 1 Catastrophes are defined as a natural catastrophe or terror event exceeding $25 million in estimated ultimate losses, net of reinsurance, and before taxes. Catastrophe losses, where applicable, include the impact of accelerated earned catastrophe premiums and earned reinstatement premiums. 2 Asbestos and environmental is gross of the related adverse development reinsurance (the "NICO Reinsurance Transaction"), and All other includes all cessions related to the NICO Reinsurance Transaction. 3 Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years of ($25) million and ($23) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and ($6) million and ($13) million for the same periods in 2016. 4 Re-estimation of the current accident year loss reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. 5 Partnerships, LLC and other equity method income (loss) includes limited partnerships ("LP"), LLC and other equity method income (loss) within net investment income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Income and revenue and expenses from the production and sale of oil and gas. 6 Ironshore reinsurance agreement ("Ironshore Reinsurance").

To listen to the call online via PC and view a presentation on financial performance, please log into https://attglobal.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1180708&tp_key=c4ce09ddfc. Following the call, a recording of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Liberty Mutual's website, www.libertymutualgroup.com/investors. About Liberty Mutual Insurance Boston-based LMHC, the parent corporation of the Liberty Mutual Insurance group of entities, is a diversified global insurer and fourth largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2016 direct written premium. The Company also ranks 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2016 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, LMHC had $142.502 billion in consolidated assets, $121.814 billion in consolidated liabilities, and $39.409 billion in annual consolidated revenue. LMHC, through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals and businesses alike. In 2001 and 2002, the Company formed a mutual holding company structure, whereby the three principal mutual insurance companies, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau, each became separate stock insurance companies under the ownership of LMHC. Functionally, the Company conducts substantially all of its business through the SBUs, with each operating independently of the others with dedicated sales, underwriting, claims, actuarial, financial and certain information technology resources. Management believes this structure allows each business unit to execute its business strategy and/or to make acquisitions without impacting or disrupting the operations of the Company's other business units. LMHC employs more than 50,000 people in over 800 offices throughout the world. For a full description of the Company's business operations, products and distribution channels, please visit Liberty Mutual's Investor Relations web site at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investors. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements This report contains forward looking statements that are intended to enhance the reader's ability to assess the Company's future financial and business performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that represent the Company's beliefs concerning future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments, and contain words and phrases such as "may," "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends" or similar expressions. Because these forward looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to the following: the occurrence of catastrophic events (including terrorist acts, hurricanes, hail, tornados, tsunamis, earthquakes, floods, snowfall and winter conditions); inadequacy of loss reserves; adverse developments involving asbestos, environmental or toxic tort claims and litigation; adverse developments in the cost, availability or ability to collect reinsurance; disruptions to the Company's relationships with its independent agents and brokers; financial disruption or a prolonged economic downturn; the performance of the Company's investment portfolios; a rise in interest rates; risks inherent in the Company's alternative investments in private LPs, LLCs, commercial mortgages and natural resource working interests; difficulty in valuing certain of the Company's investments; subjectivity in the determination of the amount of impairments taken on the Company's investments; unfavorable outcomes from litigation and other legal proceedings, including the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues and investigations by state and federal authorities; the Company's exposure to credit risk in certain of its business operations; the Company's inability to obtain price increases or maintain market share due to competition or otherwise; inadequacy of the Company's pricing models; changes to insurance laws and regulations; changes in the amount of statutory capital that the Company must hold to maintain its financial strength and credit ratings; regulatory restrictions on the Company's ability to change its methods of marketing and underwriting in certain areas; assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; a downgrade in the Company's claims-paying and financial strength ratings; the ability of the Company's subsidiaries to pay dividends to the Company; inflation, including inflation in medical costs and automobile and home repair costs; the cyclicality of the property and casualty insurance industry; political, legal, operational and other risks faced by the Company's international business; potentially high severity losses involving the Company's surety products; loss or significant restriction on the Company's ability to use credit scoring in the pricing and underwriting of personal lines policies; inadequacy of the Company's controls to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory standards; changes in federal or state tax laws; risks arising out of the Company's securities lending program; the Company's utilization of information technology systems and its implementation of technology innovations; difficulties with technology or data security; insufficiency of the Company's business continuity plan in the event of a disaster; the Company's ability to successfully integrate operations, personnel and technology from its acquisitions; insufficiency of the Company's enterprise risk management models and modeling techniques; and changing climate conditions. 