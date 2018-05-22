Lifco publ : YEAR-END REPORT 2014

-
Net sales increased by 12.8% to MSEK 6,802 (6,030), with an organic growth in net sales of 4.4%
EBITA increased by 39.6% to MSEK 966 (692)
EBITA pro forma including acquisitions MSEK 998
EBITA margin increased to 14.2% (11.5%)
Profit before tax increased by 32.7% to MSEK 763 (575)
Net profit increased by 47.0% to MSEK 570 (388)
Earnings per share increased by 48.3% to SEK 6.17 (4.16)
Dividend per share of SEK 2.60 proposed, totalling MSEK 236.2
German dental company MDH acquired in March
Lifco listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on 21 November