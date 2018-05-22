Log in
Lifco publ : YEAR-END REPORT 2014

05/22/2018 | 01:00am CEST

  • Net sales increased by 12.8% to MSEK 6,802 (6,030), with an organic growth in net sales of 4.4%

  • EBITA increased by 39.6% to MSEK 966 (692)

  • EBITA pro forma including acquisitions MSEK 998

  • EBITA margin increased to 14.2% (11.5%)

  • Profit before tax increased by 32.7% to MSEK 763 (575)

  • Net profit increased by 47.0% to MSEK 570 (388)

  • Earnings per share increased by 48.3% to SEK 6.17 (4.16)

  • Dividend per share of SEK 2.60 proposed, totalling MSEK 236.2

  • German dental company MDH acquired in March

  • Lifco listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on 21 November

Disclaimer

Lifco AB (publ) published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 22:59:05 UTC
