Lifco publ : acquires German dental laboratory operation

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire Dens Esthetix's operation that is offering dental prosthetics to dentists in Germany.

In 2015, the acquired operation reported net sales of approximately 1.4 MEUR. The business will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

Head of Business Area Dental

Phone +46 70 840 00 63

E-mail [email protected]

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872

E-mail [email protected]

About Lifco

Lifco acquires and develops market-leading niched operations with the potential to deliver sustainable profit growth and strong cash flows. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. Lifco has a clear corporate philosophy which implies a long-term perspective, focus on profits and a highly decentralized organization. Lifco has 118 companies in 28 countries. In 2014, the Group's net sales amounted to SEK 6.8 billion and the EBITA margin was 14.2%. For more information, visit www.lifco.se.