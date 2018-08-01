Light Aircrafts: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 - Key Players are Cirrus Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, TECNAM, and Textron Aviation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Light Aircraft Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global light aircraft market is projected to generate a revenue of
more than USD 3.1 billion by 2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of electric VTOL. The aviation
industry continues to be one of the most carbon-intensive industries and
currently lags in the race of electrification, with projections
indicating it to consume one-fourth of the world's carbon budget by 2050.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption
of private air travel. In terms of both value and volume, the Americas
continue to be the current market leader in the global light aircraft
market, followed by EMEA and APAC. In the global market, the lightweight
aircraft has been predominantly used in the fields of personal
recreation and instructional use in pilot-training academies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
volatility in aviation fuel prices. In 2016, conventional fuel-powered
light aircraft accounted for 58.87% of the global light aircraft market.
Due to an increment of 33.7% in the aviation fuel prices during the last
year, the total sales of conventional fuel-powered light aircraft
witnessed a decline of 3.5% during the same period.
Key Vendors
-
Cirrus Aircraft
-
Diamond Aircraft
-
Piper Aircraft
-
TECNAM
-
Textron Aviation
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Technology
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mthkn2/light_aircrafts?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005843/en/