Light Aircrafts: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022 - Key Players are Cirrus Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, TECNAM, and Textron Aviation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 08:07pm CEST

The "Global Light Aircraft Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light aircraft market is projected to generate a revenue of more than USD 3.1 billion by 2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of electric VTOL. The aviation industry continues to be one of the most carbon-intensive industries and currently lags in the race of electrification, with projections indicating it to consume one-fourth of the world's carbon budget by 2050.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of private air travel. In terms of both value and volume, the Americas continue to be the current market leader in the global light aircraft market, followed by EMEA and APAC. In the global market, the lightweight aircraft has been predominantly used in the fields of personal recreation and instructional use in pilot-training academies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in aviation fuel prices. In 2016, conventional fuel-powered light aircraft accounted for 58.87% of the global light aircraft market. Due to an increment of 33.7% in the aviation fuel prices during the last year, the total sales of conventional fuel-powered light aircraft witnessed a decline of 3.5% during the same period.

Key Vendors

  • Cirrus Aircraft
  • Diamond Aircraft
  • Piper Aircraft
  • TECNAM
  • Textron Aviation

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Technology

8. Customer Landscape

9. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mthkn2/light_aircrafts?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
