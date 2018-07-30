Light Reading's Future of Cable Business Services Event Returns to New York for 12th Year





Join leading cable and other executives at the industry's premier business services event

New York, NY, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) is returning to New York City on November 15 for its annual Future of Cable Business Services Event (https://tmt.knect365.com/future-of-cable-business-services). Now entering its 12th straight year, the event is the premier independent conference focusing on the cable industry's continuing efforts to conquer the commercial services space.

The one-day event will feature a variety of keynotes, presentations, panel sessions, fireside chats and more. The event is led by Light Reading's Cable/Video Practice Leader, Alan Breznick.

Topics to be discussed at the event include:

· Enterprise market solutions and challenges

· Wireless and mobility challenges

· DOCSIS 3.1 and Full Duplex DOCSIS

· Fiber Deep solutions and all-fiber networks

· Network virtualization and Distributed Access Architecture

· SD-WAN and other new technologies and services

· Security services

· Industrial IoT

Confirmed speakers are:

Hakim Boubazine, Co-President & Chief Operating Officer, Altice USA

David Hicks, Vice President, Engineering & Operations, Cox Communications

Brian Rose, Senior Director, Product Development, Cox Communications

David Strauss, Principal, Broadband Success Partners

Mark Chinn, Partner, CMG Patners

John Jason Brzozowski, Fellow, machineQ, A Comcast Service

"As we mark a dozen years for this conference, we will be focusing more than ever on how cable operators are tackling the ever-changing commercial market, the kinds of new services and technologies now at their disposal and the main obstacles still standing in their way," Breznick said. "And, of course, we'll focus on how cablecos can overcome these hurdles and continue to score in the commercial space."

The Future of Cable Business Services event is supported by super platinum sponsor Corning. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Cable operators, service providers and many others qualify for free admission. Those who don't qualify can save $200 off their event pass with our special early-bird rates.

Follow Light Reading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for all the latest news.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including its flagship Big Communications Event; several targeted online communities, including Security Now, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.





Light Reading Erin Cardinal 646-895-7352 [email protected]