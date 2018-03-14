Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lighthouse Developed a 4 Frequency Band Input Front-end Processor for GNSS, to Be Released in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

Lighthouse Technology and Consulting Co., Ltd (Tokyo, JAPAN. Founder and Representative Director: Hiroaki Maeda)(LHTC) completed the development of a series of front-end processors "Hibiki" for software receivers, processing up to 4 frequency GNSS signals simultaneously, and will start sales from April 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005012/en/

Hibiki (image)(Photo: Business Wire)

Hibiki (image)(Photo: Business Wire)

Japanese Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) broadcast GNSS signals in 4 frequency bands, L1, L2, L5 and L6. Similarly, GPS and Russian GLONASS broadcast in 3 bands, European Galileo and Chinese BeiDou broadcast in 4 bands. However, many conventional front-ends process only two bands at the same time, and could not be used for highly specialized applications such as processing multiple signals with different frequencies at the same time.

Answering to such GNSS technology demands, Lighthouse has completed the development of a series of front-end processors “Hibiki”. Hibiki has an unprecedented capability to process up to 4 frequency bands simultaneously. One of the multiple products will be released within its lineup.
Hibiki has overwhelming data transfer rate performance using USB 3.0, stably transmitting signal data to the host computer up to 50 million samples per second. These high sampling frequency is also unprecedented in the conventional front-end processors, which will help improve L5 signal receiving performance and multipath reduction.

Typical Features

Series Name

 

Hibiki A011

 

Hibiki A012

 

Hibiki B014

Input Signal Frequency

1 = L1

2 = L1+L2

4 = L1+L6+L2+L5

Sampling Frequency

48.9Msps

 

48.9Msps

 

48.9Msps

Sampling Quantization Bits

2

Size

120×80×30mm

Weight

Approx. 320g

Interface

 

Antenna IN

1

DC IN

DC 6V

Sampled Data OUT

USB 3.0

 

REF Freq IN

10MHz (option)

Other

 

・DC Output through Antenna IN (option)

・Input Signal Frequency Modification (option)

・Sampling Frequency Modification (option)

 

For more images click here:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lbztjmc2zb2eg5f/AACX3gOnsHDzUpKroJrctR9Ga?dl=0

© 2007 Lighthouse Technology and Consulting Co., Ltd.

  • Company, product and system names, etc. described in this press release and our site, catalog, leaflet, manual etc. are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.
  • Product, service specifications, design, price etc. are subject to change without prior notice or may be canceled. Please contact us for the latest information when considering ordering.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aFORTUM OYJ : Competition watchdog reviews takeovers planned by Fortum Latvia energy company in Daugavpils
AQ
11:10aTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
11:10aFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
11:09aCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
11:08aCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
11:08aGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
11:08aFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
11:07auniBank-ADB saga
AQ
11:07aGOLD FIELDS : Around 1,350 workers to be affected by Goldfields redundancy?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.