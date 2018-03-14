Lighthouse Developed a 4 Frequency Band Input Front-end Processor for GNSS, to Be Released in April

Lighthouse Technology and Consulting Co., Ltd (Tokyo, JAPAN. Founder and Representative Director: Hiroaki Maeda)(LHTC) completed the development of a series of front-end processors "Hibiki" for software receivers, processing up to 4 frequency GNSS signals simultaneously, and will start sales from April 2018.

Japanese Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) broadcast GNSS signals in 4 frequency bands, L1, L2, L5 and L6. Similarly, GPS and Russian GLONASS broadcast in 3 bands, European Galileo and Chinese BeiDou broadcast in 4 bands. However, many conventional front-ends process only two bands at the same time, and could not be used for highly specialized applications such as processing multiple signals with different frequencies at the same time.

Answering to such GNSS technology demands, Lighthouse has completed the development of a series of front-end processors “Hibiki”. Hibiki has an unprecedented capability to process up to 4 frequency bands simultaneously. One of the multiple products will be released within its lineup.

Hibiki has overwhelming data transfer rate performance using USB 3.0, stably transmitting signal data to the host computer up to 50 million samples per second. These high sampling frequency is also unprecedented in the conventional front-end processors, which will help improve L5 signal receiving performance and multipath reduction.

Typical Features Series Name Hibiki A011 Hibiki A012 Hibiki B014 Input Signal Frequency 1 = L1 2 = L1+L2 4 = L1+L6+L2+L5 Sampling Frequency 48.9Msps 48.9Msps 48.9Msps Sampling Quantization Bits 2 Size 120×80×30mm Weight Approx. 320g Interface Antenna IN 1 DC IN DC 6V Sampled Data OUT USB 3.0 REF Freq IN 10MHz (option) Other ・DC Output through Antenna IN (option) ・Input Signal Frequency Modification (option) ・Sampling Frequency Modification (option)

