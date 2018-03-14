Lighthouse Developed a 4 Frequency Band Input Front-end Processor for GNSS, to Be Released in April

Lighthouse Technology and Consulting Co., Ltd (Tokyo, JAPAN. Founder and
Representative Director: Hiroaki Maeda)(LHTC) completed the development
of a series of front-end processors "Hibiki" for software receivers,
processing up to 4 frequency GNSS signals simultaneously, and will start
sales from April 2018.
Japanese Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) broadcast GNSS signals in
4 frequency bands, L1, L2, L5 and L6. Similarly, GPS and Russian GLONASS
broadcast in 3 bands, European Galileo and Chinese BeiDou broadcast in 4
bands. However, many conventional front-ends process only two bands at
the same time, and could not be used for highly specialized applications
such as processing multiple signals with different frequencies at the
same time.
Answering to such GNSS technology demands, Lighthouse has completed the
development of a series of front-end processors “Hibiki”. Hibiki has an
unprecedented capability to process up to 4 frequency bands
simultaneously. One of the multiple products will be released within its
lineup.
Hibiki has overwhelming data transfer rate performance
using USB 3.0, stably transmitting signal data to the host computer up
to 50 million samples per second. These high sampling frequency is also
unprecedented in the conventional front-end processors, which will help
improve L5 signal receiving performance and multipath reduction.
|
Typical Features
|
Series Name
|
|
Hibiki A011
|
|
Hibiki A012
|
|
Hibiki B014
|
Input Signal Frequency
|
|
1 = L1
|
|
2 = L1+L2
|
|
4 = L1+L6+L2+L5
|
Sampling Frequency
|
|
48.9Msps
|
|
48.9Msps
|
|
48.9Msps
|
Sampling Quantization Bits
|
|
2
|
Size
|
|
120×80×30mm
|
Weight
|
|
Approx. 320g
|
Interface
|
|
Antenna IN
|
|
1
|
|
DC IN
|
|
DC 6V
|
|
Sampled Data OUT
|
|
USB 3.0
|
|
REF Freq IN
|
|
10MHz (option)
|
Other
|
|
・DC Output through Antenna IN (option)
・Input Signal Frequency Modification (option)
・Sampling Frequency Modification (option)
|
