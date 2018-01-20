Lincoln Charter School : Hosts “ROAR for School Choice” Event

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Lincoln Charter School is planning a “ROAR for School Choice” event with more than 900 attendees at 9 a.m. on Tuesday January 23, 2018. The event will be held inside the Lincoln Charter School Gymnasium located at 559 West King Street in York and will feature guest speakers and a performance by the school’s Lion Chorus.

The event is timed with National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are happening nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Pennsylvania and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“We celebrate school choice to remember all of the parents, teachers and community leaders that fought to make Lincoln Charter School happen,” Anne Clark, director of community outreach at Lincoln Charter, said.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Anne Clark to make arrangements.

Lincoln Charter School is a charter school serving students in grades K to 12. Learn more about the school by visiting www.lincolncharterpa.com.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

