Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Line2 : Delivers High Volume Call Handling with Line2 : Call Queue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Line2 Call Queue improves customer experience and enables businesses of all sizes to handle high call volumes professionally.

Leading business communications provider Line2 recently rolled out a powerful new feature called Line2 Call Queue.

“Line2 Call Queue dramatically improves our customers’ ability to manage high volumes of incoming calls,” said CEO, Doug Brackbill. “It’s like having a call center in your pocket -- without any of the hassle or expense.”

Line2 Elite customers can use Line2 Call Queue to create a virtual waiting room where callers hold until connected to the next available agent. This new feature enables our customers to:

  • Customize up to 10 agents in a queue at any point in time
  • Choose between a top down or ‘round robin’ method to direct calls
  • Add background hold music and a personalized business recording
  • Create call queues for different departments in the business

For sales and customer service focused businesses, this new feature delivers the precision and efficiency of a call center by leveraging existing employees to answer calls. By using their Line2 numbers, employees don’t need to be onsite in order to answer calls.

For businesses that see call volume spikes during certain days or times of the year, Line2 Call Queue gives them the control to set the number of employees who answer incoming calls. It’s all managed through a simple online dashboard with an easy setup.

Line2 features are business oriented and empowers businesses of all sizes to meet their communications challenges -- thanks to calling, texting, the Line2 Auto Attendant, call forwarding and now Line2 Call Queue. Get these powerful business features and more with the Line2 Elite plan. Learn more here.

About Line2

Line2 provides the most affordable, easy-to-use communications solution for small businesses. Line2 was the first cloud-based phone system built and optimized to support the mobile work environment with full-featured calling and messaging services.

Line2 works on existing devices, such as smartphones, computers, and tablets, eliminating the need for new hardware and time-consuming, costly set-up. Learn more at Line2.com.

The Line2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon App Store. To download Line2 for Windows or macOS, visit Line2.com.

For media inquiries, please reach out to Doug Rangi or Sonja Wright at [email protected]


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Refinery Overhaul Begins in Q2 - NNPC
AQ
11:11aTOTAL NIGERIA : Donates Classroom Blocks to Community
AQ
11:11aCUI GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:11aQ FREE : Tag order in australia - 23 mnok
AQ
11:11aEV ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aOLAINFARM WILL HOLD FOURTH QUARTER 2017 INVESTOR CONFERENCE WEBINAR : Olainfarm will hold Fourth Quarter 2017 Investor Conference Webinar AS „Olainfarm” invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 20, 2018 at 16:00 (EET). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.
AQ
11:11aThis Morning's Technical Outlook on Oil & Gas Pipelines Stocks -- Targa Resources, Williams Cos., TransCanada, and Williams Partners
PR
11:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of CapMan Plc
GL
11:10aSIERRA BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11:10aB RILEY FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5PRUDENTIAL : Britain's Prudential to split in new world order for insurers

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.