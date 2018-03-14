Line2 : Delivers High Volume Call Handling with Line2 : Call Queue

Line2 Call Queue improves customer experience and enables businesses of all sizes to handle high call volumes professionally.

Leading business communications provider Line2 recently rolled out a powerful new feature called Line2 Call Queue.

“Line2 Call Queue dramatically improves our customers’ ability to manage high volumes of incoming calls,” said CEO, Doug Brackbill. “It’s like having a call center in your pocket -- without any of the hassle or expense.”

Line2 Elite customers can use Line2 Call Queue to create a virtual waiting room where callers hold until connected to the next available agent. This new feature enables our customers to:

Customize up to 10 agents in a queue at any point in time

Choose between a top down or ‘round robin’ method to direct calls

Add background hold music and a personalized business recording

Create call queues for different departments in the business

For sales and customer service focused businesses, this new feature delivers the precision and efficiency of a call center by leveraging existing employees to answer calls. By using their Line2 numbers, employees don’t need to be onsite in order to answer calls.

For businesses that see call volume spikes during certain days or times of the year, Line2 Call Queue gives them the control to set the number of employees who answer incoming calls. It’s all managed through a simple online dashboard with an easy setup.

Line2 features are business oriented and empowers businesses of all sizes to meet their communications challenges -- thanks to calling, texting, the Line2 Auto Attendant, call forwarding and now Line2 Call Queue. Get these powerful business features and more with the Line2 Elite plan. Learn more here.

About Line2

Line2 provides the most affordable, easy-to-use communications solution for small businesses. Line2 was the first cloud-based phone system built and optimized to support the mobile work environment with full-featured calling and messaging services.

Line2 works on existing devices, such as smartphones, computers, and tablets, eliminating the need for new hardware and time-consuming, costly set-up. Learn more at Line2.com.

The Line2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon App Store. To download Line2 for Windows or macOS, visit Line2.com.

For media inquiries, please reach out to Doug Rangi or Sonja Wright at [email protected]

