Linkey: The Block chain World Bank is Coming Soon

The digital economy has experienced some problems, including high secondary market risk, lack of investment scene (essays and secondary markets), large digital asset value-added difficulties and other problems led to the digital currency only invest in small areas. It is based on the problems of digital economy market at present, Linkey's founding team is committed to building the Linkey Block Chain World Bank to build a healthier digital currency financial market.

Since Nakamoto published a paper called "Bitcoin: A Peer to Peer Electronic Cash System" in 2008, the concept of block chain has become known to the world. Followed by January 2009, Nakamoto used the first version of the software to discover the funding block, "The times 03/Jane/2009 chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," opened the era of digital currency and block chain, benefiting from point-to-point transactions in block chain, distributed storage, encryption algorithm and consensus mechanism have aroused the research boom of the technology geeks, with the increase of attention and the rise of the audience, the economic effects of digital currency. "BTC has risen 10 million times and Ruibo has gained 28 million times in 9 years." The low development cost brings unexpected wealth effects. There is no doubt that speculators are eyeing this piece of cake. Even if they pay as little as 30,000, they can develop tokens and white papers, but they can be in an impetuous market. financing exceeded RMB 100 million. Therefore, after the end of 2017, more and more air projects come out, not to mention that 90% of the projects have been broken, and even if the project has returned to zero, it can be imagined that the digital currency investors who were in the low average professional level and under the situation of without third-party, they can only be killed as fish. The chaos of the digital market, it is an urgent need for the participation of insight person to standardize.

Linkey's mission is to bring appropriate digital currency financial products and services to all investors through block chain technology and professional community services, explore and build a decentralized stable digital currency financial ecology through block chain technology, bring protection to block chain investors and guide them to avoid risks, bring asset appreciation, and ultimately make a contribution to the chaos of the block chain industry and digital currency market.

In simple terms, Linkey needs to do these things. Firstly, based on the current digital currency investment market, select high-quality fund settlement platforms. The fund operation area involves the first level market and second level market in the bi city. The platform will display fund managers' previous winning and risk control coefficients are available for investors to choose from. Secondly, importing currency funds with a small risk factor. In the past, digital currency investors bought digital currencies with no interest, and Linkey now brings additional interest to these long-term investors. Thirdly, incubating quality projects, including pre-financing underwriting, community building and project compliance issues, etc, could allow block-chain project parties to focus on technology and business innovation.

Importantly, Linkey is building a Linkey's intelligent financial community. Linkey believes that the community is a place of establishing great achievements. It should be inclusive of talented people and be inclusive. The intelligence of the community should not only be reflected in the depth of finance, but also in the dimensions of the entire discipline, there is also a wide range of potential, and only in this way, can the community be invincible in coping with the ever-changing digital currency market and analyzing the block chain and integration of various industries. Linkey's smart financial community is based on Linkey's financial ecology business to branch. The top adopts the chairman rotation mechanism. The branch is led by a flat structure, which aims at making the community flexible, agile and creative, enhancing community execution, efficiency, and reduction of complexity of instruction circulation.

Looking at Linkey's technical framework, the whole Linkey platform is divided into the following levels: Application Level, Interface Level, Business Service Level, and Infrastructure Level. The application level is a specifically implementable place for the specific application presentation level and the third-party application (Dapp). The interface level is the interface that provides the Linkey platform specific services for the application lever, including but not limited to API, RPC, SDK, etc., also provide more versatile use for the platform performance and third-party platforms; The business service lever is the part of the Linkey platform to specifically implement core function, and all the functions of all platforms are implemented here. The infrastructure level supports the whole platform and is formed integrated by block chain technology.

Lastly, the distribution method of Linkey tokens, the total amount of Linkey was 230 million, 40% of the private coins, 50 million private coins in the early period, the exchange rate is 1ETH:4000 Linkey, a individual investor limited to purchase 3 Ethereum, 10% of community rewards, 20% of mining, 30% of founding team, was released in 3 years.

Finally, our team is striving to apply and prepare for public chain development. We hope that more people can join in us to build a healthy financial ecological environment of digital currency.

