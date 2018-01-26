Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for FY 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 02:02am EST

The Fourth Quarter and full year results for FY17 for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. (associated with Young’s Seafood Limited) will be made available on our Investor Relations website on January 26, 2018. The Fourth Quarter and full year results FY17 call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on January 26, 2018. The Fourth Quarter covers the quarter to September 30 2017; the financial year end for Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. is September 30, 2017.

For further information:

If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l., and would like access to this information, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/.

If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Nicholas Donnelly, Communications Manager at Young’s Seafood:

[email protected]

This announcement contains inside information by Lion/Gem Luxembourg 3 S.a.r.l. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41a NCC : to build new water tower in Helsingborg
08:40a ALFA LAVAL : wins SEK 300 million brewery order
08:40a AUTOLIV : records non-cash charge and specifies spin-off costs
08:39a CXENSE : Singapore's leading broadcaster Mediacorp expands use of Cxense software
08:38a ATV TIRES MARKET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS TO 2022 PROFILING KEY PLAYERS LIKE : MRF, Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Titan, Pirelli, Continental, BKT, ATG and More: New report shares details about the ATV Tires market analysis and forecast 2017 – 2022
08:37a China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
08:37a TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION : Introduces SOI Process with Low Noise Figure for Low-Noise RF Amplifiers for Smartphones
08:36a BLACKROCK : Mega funds bet big on sterling turning a corner
08:36a STILLFRONT GROUP AB : Nida Harb 3: Empire of Steel featured on Android
08:36a UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Portfolio Roster" page has been updated.
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Buys Stake in Skydance, Production Company Behind 'Terminator'
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : disappoints after holiday drink sales lose steam
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus banking on the future of China
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Brazil defense minister tells Saab no control change for Embraer
5KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. : KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : “K” Line, Chubu Electric, Toyota Tsusho, and..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.