Lions Clubs International Foundation Launches Historic Capital Campaign

07/30/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

Oak Brook, Illinois (USA), July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

0_int_Campaign100_Logo_4C-blue-background_300dpi_600x378.jpg


Lions Clubs International Foundation Announces Historic Capital Fundraising Campaign

Oak Brook, Ill., USA, July 30, 2018 – Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) launched a comprehensive fundraising campaign July 3, 2018 at the annual Lions Clubs International Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The most ambitious fundraising effort in LCIF history, Campaign 100: LCIF Empowering Service℠ will span three years, with a goal of raising US$300 million by June 30, 2021. Campaign 100 will empower Lions to serve 200+ million people each year.

Campaign 100 was built to support the needs of a changing world, by expanding Lions’ commitment to communities, with a focus on:

Vision – LCIF will lead the global charge to eradicate blindness caused by infectious disease, reduce preventable blindness and visual impairment, and improve quality of life for those who are blind or visually impaired.

Youth – LCIF will serve youth through improved access to quality education, vital health services, inclusive social and recreational opportunities, and positive youth development.

Disaster Relief – LCIF will deeply engage in disaster relief efforts and in preparing for, and responding to, natural disasters whenever and wherever they strike.

Humanitarian Causes – LCIF will sponsor and deliver programs that address the distinct needs of at-risk and vulnerable populations such as the elderly, the disabled, orphans and others disproportionately impacted by social and economic factors.

Diabetes - LCIF’s Campaign 100 will allow Lions to respond to the global epidemic of diabetes, by increasing public awareness, sponsoring diabetes screenings, emphasizing healthy lifestyles, and other comprehensive health initiatives designed to improve quality of life for those living with this disease. 

Hunger – LCIF will work toward a world in which no one goes hungry, expanding resources and infrastructure needed to address food shortages worldwide.

Childhood Cancer – LCIF will help strengthen medical and social services, increasing life expectancy of children living with cancer, and enhancing quality of life for them and their families.

Environment – LCIF will protect the environmental health of our global communities, generating long-term, positive ecological impact. 

A $100 Donation:

    • Provides immediate relief to four people in the wake of a natural disaster
    • Provides the measles vaccination to 100 children
    • Provides diabetes screenings for 18 at-risk individuals
    • Gives access to clean water for 14 people
    • Feeds 14 disabled, elderly, or low-income people
    • Funds two cataract surgeries

Since 1968, LCIF has funded service work through personal financial gifts from Lions members and the general public. 

One hundred percent of your donation to Lions Clubs International Foundation goes toward one of the following two global funds:

  • Empowering Service Fund, supporting all LCIF causes
  • Disaster Relief Fund, reserved for disaster relief

Lions Club International President, Gudrun Yngvadottir of Iceland, said “I am honored to introduce this comprehensive fundraising campaign. Although the campaign will last for only three years, its impact will live for many generations to come.”

About Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF)

Lions Clubs International Foundation is the grant-making body of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest volunteer service club organization. LCIF helps Lions improve peoples’ lives around the world, from combating vision problems to responding to major catastrophes to providing valuable life skills to youth, and much more. Visit lcif.org/BE100 to donate, and make a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world. 

Dane LaJoye
Lions Clubs International
630.468.6764
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
