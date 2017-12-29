Log in
Liquid Packaging Market: Packaging Type, Resin, End-use Industries, Technique & Region - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

12/29/2017 | 04:40pm CET

The "Liquid Packaging Market - Forecast (2017-2022) report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Liquid packaging materials is food safe and suitable for liquid products such as cream concentrates or fruit pulp or any other liquid form. These products are designed with a special folding technique which ensures packaging is absolutely leak-proof and uses a recyclable coating system (RCS), which offers the highest barrier performance. Technological advancement and increasing demand for the packaged food materials are expected to remain key growth driver for liquid packaging materials during the period of study.

This report identifies the global liquid packaging market size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global liquid packaging market.

Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated global liquid packaging market driven by higher usage of liquid packaging materials in major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. Demand for liquid packaging materials in these nations is also expanding at significant rate driven by changing life style of its residents making Asia-Pacific fastest growing market for liquid packaging materials during the period of study. Asia-Pacific was followed by Europe and North America as the second and third largest markets for liquid packaging.

Companies Mentioned

  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • International Paper
  • Tetra Pak International S.A.
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Mondi PLC
  • Weyerhaeuser Company
  • Billerudkorsnas AB
  • Sidel
  • Evergreen Packaging
  • Elopak

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Liquid Packaging Market, By Technique

7. Liquid Packaging Market, By Resin

8. Liquid Packaging Market, By Type

9. Liquid Packaging Market, By End-User

10. Liquid Packaging Market, By Geography

11. Liquid Packaging - Market Entropy

12. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zr5xjc/liquid_packaging


© Business Wire 2017
