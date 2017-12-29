Liquid Packaging Market: Packaging Type, Resin, End-use Industries, Technique & Region - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

The "Liquid
Liquid packaging materials is food safe and suitable for liquid products
such as cream concentrates or fruit pulp or any other liquid form. These
products are designed with a special folding technique which ensures
packaging is absolutely leak-proof and uses a recyclable coating system
(RCS), which offers the highest barrier performance. Technological
advancement and increasing demand for the packaged food materials are
expected to remain key growth driver for liquid packaging materials
during the period of study.
This report identifies the global liquid packaging market size in for
the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also
highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while
also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators,
challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key
aspects with respect to global liquid packaging market.
Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated global liquid packaging market
driven by higher usage of liquid packaging materials in major economies
such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and
Indonesia. Demand for liquid packaging materials in these nations is
also expanding at significant rate driven by changing life style of its
residents making Asia-Pacific fastest growing market for liquid
packaging materials during the period of study. Asia-Pacific was
followed by Europe and North America as the second and third largest
markets for liquid packaging.
