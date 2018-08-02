Log in
Lisa Green Hall joins City First Bank Board of Directors

08/02/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

Washington, DC, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City First Bank is excited to welcome Lisa Green Hall to the Board of Directors, Lisa brings 25 years of expertise in economic justice, social impact, and community development finance. 

Lisa is currently a Senior Fellow of Georgetown University at the Beeck Center which engages global leaders to drive social change at scale. She also recently joined the Case Foundation as a Senior Fellow to lead the organization’s impact investing work.  Using the tools of impact investing and philanthropy, she has served in executive roles across multiple sectors in the United States and abroad. Her area of focus at the Beeck Center is the inclusive economy. 

Lisa Green Hall


Lisa previously served as Managing Director at Anthos Asset Management, headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands where she was based for three years. She also served as President & CEO of Calvert Foundation from 2010 to 2013, following her tenure as head of the investment portfolio from 2005 to 2010. Lisa served in the Clinton Administration in 1999 as a policy advisory at the National Economic Council where she worked on the creation of the New Markets Tax Credit program.

“We are proud to welcome Lisa Hall to City First,  she’s been an indelible pioneer and thought leader to the impact investment industry,” said Brian E. Argrett, President & CEO of City First Bank. “City First bridges the gap of economic disparity by financing under-resourced communities through impact investments. Lisa will help us advance innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges, bringing deep insight of the value of inclusive communities, with incredible results working with the philanthropic investment community.”

“I’m excited to be a part of an organization with such a deep commitment to mission, impact, and equitable development that promotes inclusive economies, through impact investing, in the Washington D.C. region” said Lisa Green Hall. “City First’s track record of delivering mission and financial results is truly inspiring and an honor to be a part of especially during its 25th anniversary.” 

Lisa also serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity International as well as the Investment Committee of the Nathan Cummings Foundation and is a member of the Board of Overseers for the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. She is a graduate of Leadership Greater Washington class of 2008 and participated in the Marshall Memorial Fellowship in 2003. Lisa earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

 


--

ABOUT CITY FIRST — City First is an impact driven commercial community development finance provider comprised of a nationally chartered commercial bank (City First Bank, which also manages a New Market Tax Credit Program); and several nonprofits (City First Enterprises, City First Homes, City First Foundation) related by common board members and management, operating as a unified organization with a focused vision, strategy, and management system toward servicing low to moderate income communities. Since its founding, City First has channeled over $1.2 Billion in mission lending where it’s needed most. As a certified B Corporation, City First is committed to a triple bottom line impact focused on economic, social, and environmental justice and is headquartered in Washington, DC on the historic U Street Corridor. cityfirstbank.com

 

Gloria Nauden
City First Bank
202-243-7116
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
