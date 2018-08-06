Lite-On to Show Early Storage Device Supporting ‘Project Denali’ at FMS Show

This week at Flash
Memory Summit (FMS) 2018, LITE-ON
Storage, an established leader in the rapidly expanding solid-state
drive (SSD) industry, will showcase its first storage drive supporting Project
Denali1, Microsoft Corp.’s storage specification for
cloud-based workloads. The new Open Channel AD2 series SSD was built as
part of a collaboration with Microsoft and CNEX Labs.
“LITE-ON is constantly testing new ways to improve the speed and
efficiency of flash drives for customers of all sizes, and we see
Project Denali as possibly accelerating these efforts,” said Darlo
Perez, Managing Director, Americas region at LITE-ON Storage. “In early
testing of an M.2 SSD built around the Denali spec, CNEX achieved a
radical latency reduction of 95 percent, providing a potentially
disruptive improvement in quality of service (QoS) for cloud computing.”
Project Denali is a standardization and evolution of Open Channel that
defines the roles of SSD as opposed to the host in a standard interface.
The SSD firmware interfaces by separating functionality for
software-defined data layout and media management. For instance, media
management, error correction, mapping of bad blocks and other
functionality specific to the flash generation stay on the device. The
host, meantime, receives random writes, transmits streams of sequential
writes, maintains the address map and performs garbage collection.
It is thought this change could greatly reduce costs for SSD deployment,
improve performance and make these drives more useful and cost-effective
for both enterprise organizations and cloud service providers.
As Tom
Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates explains it, Project
Denali seeks to change the monolithic model behind most flash storage
where address mapping, garbage collection, wear leveling, bad block
management, media management and recovery from power failures are all
handled within the SSD. Instead, companies can create an optimized
software interface to handle those functions, based on applications they
run. This can help reduce the cost of SSD deployment and enable
accelerated development of hardware and software deployments in the
datacenter.
LITE-ON has not announced a forthcoming product built on Project Denali
but is investigating the possibilities and may have more to disclose
after the specification
is finalized in a few months.
In addition to sharing its latest Denali results during FMS, LITE-ON is
also demonstrating its upcoming AD2 NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD with 3D NAND
technology, featuring CNEX’s proprietary, advanced CNX-2670 controller
that delivers an unrivaled 550,000 IOPS (input/output operations per
second), a 25 percent performance increase from earlier M.2 form-factor
SSDs. CNEX's PCIe SSD controllers offer the flexibility to support both
NVMe and Open-Channel SSD technology, the latter of which will now be
standardized within Project Denali by Microsoft and industry leaders.
LITE-ON will also tap FMS to reveal its first next-generation form
factor, EDSFF (Enterprise & Datacenter SSD Form Factor), the AD3 16TB
SSD. Designed for data centers and hyperscale environments the AD3 SSD
provides improved manageability, serviceability, reduced power
efficiency and lowers total cost of ownership.
To learn more about LITE-ON’s next generation SSDs, please visit Flash
Memory Summit 2018 booth #621 at the Santa Clara Convention Center
August 7-9.
About LITE-ON Storage
A Strategic Business Group of LITE-ON Technology Corporation, LITE-ON
Storage is a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing
of Solid-State Drives (SSDs) for PC Client, Industrial Solutions,
Automotive, Enterprise and Cloud Computing.
Available in a variety of interfaces and form factors to deliver the
right product for the right application, LITE-ON SSD solutions are
highly customizable using industry-leading key components. Designed for
innovation, built for quality, and chosen for performance, all LITE-ON
SSDs are 100 percent manufactured in-house utilizing state-of-the-art
facilities in Taiwan. Additional information about LITE-ON can be found
at: liteonssd.com
© 2018 LITE-ON Technology Corporation. All rights reserved worldwide.
1 Pre-Standard
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005169/en/