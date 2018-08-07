Lithium : Receives Results from BC Sugar Trenching Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OTCQB: LTUM

Elko, NV - August 7, 2018 - Lithium Corporation [OTCQB:LTUM] ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American explorer focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce that it has received the results from the Spring 2018 trenching program at its BC Sugar Flake Graphite prospect in South Central British Columbia.

During the program twelve test pits were excavated and three of these pits intersected weak to moderate graphitic mineralization with the best pit of the three exhibiting mineralization up to 2.62% graphitic carbon. Another six pits terminated at varying depths and ended in non-mineralized metamorphic bedrock. The remaining three pits were excavated to the full extent of the capacity of the excavator utilized for the program but bottomed in glacio-fluvial till, and did not encounter graphitic mineralization or bedrock.

As per the permit requirements the Company will be remediating these sites, before determining the next steps forward with respect to this prospect. Lithium Corporation remains bullish on the future of graphite in North America, due to increased consumption because of new battery manufacturers coming on line. Also continued closures of graphite mines in China in 2017 and 2018 appear to indicate that Chinese battery producers may move from a state of oversupply of graphite for battery anodes to that of undersupply and hence may need to source graphite from other locales. These factors possibly indicate that at some point in the not-so-distant future the balance will tip and prices may increase.

