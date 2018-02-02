Livestock Futures End Week Higher

By Benjamin Parkin

Livestock futures rose on Friday, locking in gains for the week.

February-dated contracts for live cattle rose 0.3% to $1.2685 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trading near a three-month high. February lean hog futures rose 0.5% to 75.2 cents a pound, the highest point since August.

A recent slide in the U.S. dollar has lifted exports, boosting the red-meat market.

Analysts said that was reflected in strong weekly export sales reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the most recent of which said that exporters sold 25,200 metric tons of beef and 27,300 tons of pork for 2018 in the week ended Jan. 25.

The hog market in particular was bolstered on Friday by rising cash prices for physical hogs, which also touched multimonth highs. Prices rose almost a dollar on Thursday to $71.51 per 100 pounds, and were expected higher again on Friday.

Cash prices for cattle, meanwhile, were largely steady with a week earlier at around $126 per 100 pounds on a live basis and $200 on a dressed basis, another way of pricing physical cattle.

The wholesale beef market mostly rose this week, helped by strong demand domestically and abroad.

Analysts nevertheless cautioned that U.S. meatpackers, exporters and consumers had a lot of cattle and beef to work through, after several long spells of larger-than-expected herd expansion.

"Supply fundamentals stay bearish, and CME cattle futures appear overvalued," said AgResource Co. in a note to clients. The research firm nevertheless added that the higher close for the week could lead to positive chart signals that would help cattle futures higher.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at [email protected]