News : Commodities
Livestock Futures End Week Lower

03/16/2018 | 08:32pm CET

By Benjamin Parkin

Livestock futures fell as both cattle and hog markets contended with concerns about oversupply.

Cattle futures for April delivery fell 0.5% to $1.2125 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April lean hog contracts fell 0.4% to 65.45 cents a pound.

Cash prices for physical cattle rose this week, surprising some traders. Meat-packers paid anywhere between $126 to $129 per 100 pounds for cattle to slaughter in their plants, which would be steady to $3 higher than a week earlier.

But the higher prices did little to buttress the futures market. In particular, many traders are betting that supplies will grow sharply in the weeks to come, meaning that cash prices will fall sharply by the time the front-month April contract is due to expire. As such, analysts said, that limited appetite for follow-up buying.

A series of recent government reports have shown that feed yards were fattening more cattle than expected in their lots. When those cattle reach their requisite slaughter weights, oversupply will give packers more bargaining power to lower their bids in the cash market.

The cash market for hogs, however, was steadily lower this week. Prices fell 55 cents to $58.57 per 100 pounds on Thursday, and were a dollar lower as of Friday morning. That left physical prices on course to fall every day this week, which has weighed down futures.

Pork prices have been mixed, with strong exports helping to offset lackluster domestic demand. The pressure was largely seasonal, analysts said, with pork consumption taking a dip during Lent. The onset of Easter would likely help to boost consumption of cuts like hams.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at [email protected]

