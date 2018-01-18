Liz Fowler and Owen Ryan Join Board of Directors at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) is pleased to announce that Liz Fowler, Vice President of Global Health Policy at Johnson & Johnson, and Owen Ryan, Executive Director of the International AIDS Society, have joined its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liz Fowler and Owen Ryan to the team at EGPAF," said Russ Hagey, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Their decades of experience in policy, research, and advocacy will be invaluable additions to our Board—and to EGPAF's mission of ending AIDS in children worldwide."

As the Vice President of Global Health Policy at Johnson & Johnson, Liz Fowler brings more than 20 years of experience in health research and policy to her new role at EGPAF. She previously served as Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare and Economic Policy at the National Economic Council, and as Deputy Director for Policy at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, the U.S. agency tasked with implementing the Affordable Care Act's insurance market reforms. She has an extensive background in research, focusing on health services and risk adjustment, and is admitted to the bar in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

"Ensuring that health care is available to the most vulnerable among us is the guiding principle of my career, and one I find echoed in EGPAF's commitment to ending AIDS in children," Fowler stated. "I am eager to be a part of that important work, especially at such a critical moment during the global HIV/AIDS response."

Owen Ryan is the Executive Director of the International AIDS Society (IAS), the world's largest association of HIV professionals. Previously, he was Deputy Director for Public Policy at amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, a role in which he was responsible for policy and advocacy related to global health financing, new HIV technologies, and key populations. He recently completed his third term on the Board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. A former U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer, he has worked extensively on HIV/AIDS programs in Malawi, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. His policy research has been published in The Lancet, Health Affairs, and other journals.

"We have seen tremendous improvements in fighting HIV, particularly among children, but creating an AIDS-free generation requires a daily commitment to this fight," said Ryan. "I am honored to be a part of EGPAF's ambitious and critical mission to cross that finish line."

EGPAF is the global leader in the fight against pediatric HIV/ AIDS and has reached more than 27 million pregnant women with services to prevent transmission of HIV to their babies. Founded in 1988, EGPAF today supports activities in 19 countries and over 5,000 sites to implement prevention, care, and treatment services; to further advance innovative research; and to execute global advocacy activities that bring dramatic change to the lives of millions of women, children, and families worldwide. For more information, visit www.pedaids.org.

