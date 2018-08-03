ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jared Simon, the Atlanta-area celebrity chiropractor, has joined the cast of the new TV series "Love Is ___". In a break from his practice at Century Center Chiropractic, Dr. Simon adds another entry to his IMDB profile by starring in two episodes of the series as Jared Kaplan. More information about the series can be found at the "Love Is ___" IMDB page which outlines the cast and storyline in further detail of the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).



The series is written, produced, and starring Hollywood power couple Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil and is loosely based on their experiences as a successful couple navigating Black Hollywood. Dr. Simon states, "It is incredibly exciting to be involved in such a timely and well-produced project as the series 'Love Is ___.' I enjoyed the experience tremendously, and my own acting has helped to inform me of the challenges that my actor patients go through. Overall, this has been a very rewarding endeavor for me, and ultimately, Century Center Chiropractic as well."

Jared Kaplan, the character Dr. Simon plays, is a studio executive that can come across as clueless while navigating the writing room of a Black program. Kaplan is an executive that considers himself young and hip, while he may at times be perceived quite differently. The series offers a heartwarming look at relationships and work and how they intersect in the characters’ lives.

Dr. Simon has served the Atlanta area as a holistic chiropractor since 1992. In this time he has also been an active supporter as the chiropractor for Atlanta Equity Actors Union and the Atlanta Screen Actors Guild. He believes that his experiences as an actor allow him a greater understanding of the health and wellness needs that his patients who are also actors experience. While Simon does find acting a rewarding occupation, his heart is with chiropractic care and working to provide his patients with pain-free and fulfilling lives. His "whole person" approach to care is reflected in all aspects of the practice.

Located at 1758 Century Boulevard NE in Atlanta, Century Center Chiropractic is a full-service wellness center that believes in holistic care.

"Love Is ___" airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on OWN and can also be viewed on YouTube Premium, and Dr. Simon appears in Rose (Going Home) and (His) Answers.





