Loeschen Law Firm and its expansion to the south west of Virginia

02/11/2018 | 09:51am CET

ROANOKE, Feb. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loeschen Law Firm launched a revamped website LoeschenLawFirm.com for its new office in Roanoke, Virginia. The call for trial attorneys to serve more people in south-western Virginia enlightened Attorney John Loeschen to open his new office in Roanoke.

Roanoke, VA Trial Attorney
Loeschen Law Firm and its expansion to the south west of Virginia


Attorney John, a Trial Attorney in Roanoke, VA possesses over 25 years of law experience. Attorney John Loeschen will listen, study and understand the case, and act in the best of his client's interest. Attorney John Loeschen handles cases under the business law like intellectual properties, contract disputes, covenants not to complete, slander, libel and defamation; personal injury law cases like automobile accidents, medical malpractice, employment law and labor relations, aviation law, and traffic violations.

Clients that were arrested and charged with DUI or Reckless Driving Traffic Violation in Virginia may contact a Traffic Violations Attorney in Roanoke, VA.

For cases like injury due to the negligence of another, be it accidental or unintentional, the damage was their fault, and they need to be responsible for it. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately, call the police and let a Personal Injury Attorney in establishing a strong case. A personal injury attorney in Roanoke, VA will help you get reimbursed for the negligence of someone else. Legal expenses should not be that much of a concern since most personal injury attorneys will handle a case on a no win no pay basis.

Attorney John Loeschen also handles cases for small and large businesses. Loeschen Law Firm retained as a General Counsel to handle a wide range of business matters.

To learn more about Attorney John Loeschen and Loeschen Law Firm, PLLC, visit this link: http://loeschenlawfirm.com/

Author: Attorney John Loeschen

Organization: Loeschen Law Firm, PLLC

Address: 402 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016

Phone: (540) 360-0111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d534ef47-25ff-4b78-8836-c931a37b4aed

Primary Logo


