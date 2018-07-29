Logic Biosciences Announces International Award for LBS-101 Program

Logic Biosciences, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that its lead product candidate, LBS-101, has been recognized with an Innovation in Oral Care Award from the International Association for Dental Research (IADR). LBS-101 is a long-acting topical formulation of a novel salt of bupivacaine, being developed for oral pain from mouth ulcers (oral mucositis) secondary to chemotherapy or radiation therapy for cancer. The award also includes research funding to the University of Connecticut (UConn), to advance the drug development program. This funding is supported by GlaxoSmithKline, through an unrestricted grant to the IADR. Awardees are selected by a scientific review panel of the IADR. The award was given at the IADR conference held in London, England from July 25-28, 2018.

Mahesh Kandula, CEO of Logic Biosciences, stated, “We are excited about this international recognition for the LBS-101 program. It is noteworthy that the panel of distinguished judges saw the scientific value of our approach and selected this program for this honor. Since our novel drug is based on a known pharmaceutical agent, we expect to have relatively lower drug development costs and a faster path to approval.”

Rajesh Lalla, DDS, PhD, Associate Professor at UConn and Chief Scientific Advisor of Logic Biosciences, stated, "Oral Mucositis causes severe pain that often requires systemic opioids, which have significant side-effects. The development of a locally acting anesthetic that is more potent and longer-acting than the current standard of care would be of great value to our patients and could reduce the need for systemic opioids."

This program had previously also received funding from the SPARK Technology Commercialization Fund at UConn, where a novel drug formulation has been developed in collaboration with Distinguished Professor Diane Burgess of the UConn School of Pharmacy. A Phase I clinical study is being planned, tentatively for 2019.

About Logic Biosciences and Cellix Biosciences

Logic Biosciences is a joint venture of Cellix Biosciences, Inc., which is an innovative biopharmaceutical company founded by Mahesh Kandula, CEO and innovator of SynergixTM technology, and Subbu Apparsundaram, CDO & COO. Cellix Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact with value driven clinical outcomes. Cellix Bio works closely with the scientific community, universities and research institutions to advance and build the value of SynergixTM technology, develop the most promising intellectual property, and create value for its stakeholders and investors. Cellix Bio has a robust pipeline of new medicines addressing unmet medical needs across diverse therapeutic areas including neurology, inflammation and metabolic diseases. For more information, visit http://www.logicbiosciences.com and http://www.cellixbio.com.

