Logic Biosciences Announces International Award for LBS-101 Program

Logic Biosciences, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company,
today announced that its lead product candidate, LBS-101, has been
recognized with an Innovation in Oral Care Award from the International
Association for Dental Research (IADR). LBS-101 is a long-acting topical
formulation of a novel salt of bupivacaine, being developed for oral
pain from mouth ulcers (oral mucositis) secondary to chemotherapy or
radiation therapy for cancer. The award also includes research funding
to the University of Connecticut (UConn), to advance the drug
development program. This funding is supported by GlaxoSmithKline,
through an unrestricted grant to the IADR. Awardees are selected by a
scientific review panel of the IADR. The award was given at the IADR
conference held in London, England from July 25-28, 2018.
Mahesh Kandula, CEO of Logic Biosciences, stated, “We are excited about
this international recognition for the LBS-101 program. It is noteworthy
that the panel of distinguished judges saw the scientific value of our
approach and selected this program for this honor. Since our novel drug
is based on a known pharmaceutical agent, we expect to have relatively
lower drug development costs and a faster path to approval.”
Rajesh Lalla, DDS, PhD, Associate Professor at UConn and Chief
Scientific Advisor of Logic Biosciences, stated, "Oral Mucositis causes
severe pain that often requires systemic opioids, which have significant
side-effects. The development of a locally acting anesthetic that is
more potent and longer-acting than the current standard of care would be
of great value to our patients and could reduce the need for systemic
opioids."
This program had previously also received funding from the SPARK
Technology Commercialization Fund at UConn, where a novel drug
formulation has been developed in collaboration with Distinguished
Professor Diane Burgess of the UConn School of Pharmacy. A Phase I
clinical study is being planned, tentatively for 2019.
About Logic Biosciences and Cellix Biosciences
Logic Biosciences is a joint venture of Cellix Biosciences, Inc., which
is an innovative biopharmaceutical company founded by Mahesh Kandula,
CEO and innovator of SynergixTM technology, and Subbu
Apparsundaram, CDO & COO. Cellix Biosciences is focused on the
development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a
significant medical or commercial impact with value driven clinical
outcomes. Cellix Bio works closely with the scientific community,
universities and research institutions to advance and build the value of
SynergixTM technology, develop the most promising
intellectual property, and create value for its stakeholders and
investors. Cellix Bio has a robust pipeline of new medicines addressing
unmet medical needs across diverse therapeutic areas including
neurology, inflammation and metabolic diseases. For more information,
visit http://www.logicbiosciences.com
and http://www.cellixbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005024/en/