Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

08/01/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

1 August 2018

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise the Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

The Company is continuing to progress towards its target of issuing a fully secured investment bond. The project continues to make progress.

When the Company is able to provide more comprehensive details, an announcement will be issued.

There have been no material events, transactions or developments that have taken place during the period. During the 3 months to 30 June 2018, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP24,343 which is reflected by a reduction in current assets and an increase in current liabilities.

On 28 June 2018 the Directors announced that the Company had re-opened the 7.5% Unsecured Convertible Loan Note 2020. A subscription of £200,000 was received on 2 July 2018. The Company has invested £100,000 in pursuit of the strategy outlined above.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel:  07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels:  0203 772 0021


© PRNewswire 2018
