Loncar Investments Launches China BioPharma Index

Loncar Investments, LLC today announced the launch of the Loncar
China BioPharma Index (LCHINA), the world’s first global benchmark
tracking the performance of companies leading China’s biotech
revolution. LCHINA is the first and only stock market index available to
the public that follows China’s biopharma industry from both its
regional and U.S. listed perspective.
With a focus on innovators, the index contains globally-listed
pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, drug manufacturers,
diagnostics companies, wholesalers, distributors and service providers
that play a strategic role in growing China’s drug industry.
“China’s biopharma industry is on the cusp of a true revolution that has
global implications,” said Brad Loncar, CEO of Loncar Investments.
“Until today, no good stock market index existed as a benchmark for
following this important trend. LCHINA is designed to be a global
standard that anyone can use to quantify and track China’s exciting
biotech story going forward.”
The index uses a modified equal-weighting methodology that aims to
capture both the significant potential of China’s overall biopharma
industry and the entrepreneurial spirit of innovators transforming it
today. LCHINA currently has 32 holdings, including Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical Group, BeiGene, Genscript Biotech, Zai Lab and Hutchison
China MediTech. Index values are reported each day to global index data
providers.
Chinese biopharma innovators with global ambitions will most likely list
on either the Nasdaq or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) considering
their deep pools of sophisticated biopharma investors and high corporate
governance standards. These exchanges’ global presence and ease of
access also make them well-suited for investors who want to track an
index. Therefore, LCHINA inclusion is limited to companies on Nasdaq and
HKEX at this time.
Upcoming Conference Participation: Brad Loncar will be attending
the China
Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC) from March 27-29 in
Shanghai, China and is available for one-on-one meetings for those
interested in learning more about the Loncar China BioPharma Index
(LCHINA).
Professional Industry Index: The Loncar China BioPharma Index
(LCHINA) uses a modified equal-weighting approach to track more than 30
leaders powering China’s biopharma revolution. It is rebalanced and
reconstituted on a semi-annual basis. Price and return data are
independently calculated on a daily basis by Indxx, LLC. Quotes for the
symbol “LCHINA" can be found on the Bloomberg Professional
service, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Google Finance, www.LoncarIndex.com
and other financial data providers. The closing value corresponds to the
close of Nasdaq each day.
Index provider: Loncar Investments, LLC is committed to making
the biotechnology space more approachable to a wider range of investors.
It incorporates extensive research into biotech companies and
technologies to develop stock market indexes that are focused on precise
investment opportunities. Its first two indexes are the Loncar
Cancer Immunotherapy Sector Index (LCINDX) and the Loncar
China BioPharma Industry Index (LCHINA). The company is principally
owned by biotech investor and analyst Brad
Loncar.
Opinions expressed are subject to change, not guaranteed, and should
not be considered investment advice. One may not directly invest in an
index.
