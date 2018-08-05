Log in
London Drill Murder Spree Prompts Urgent Call for Peace from Rapper Chief Keef

0
08/05/2018 | 07:39am CEST

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A murder epidemic in London linked to drill music groups has prompted a statement from U.S. rap star Chief Keef. The controversial star, who has been credited with popularizing drill music far beyond its Chicago roots, has issued an urgent plea for peace, imploring those involved to disassociate the music from violence.

0_int_HG_LOGO.png


The surprise announcement will be welcomed by London's Met Police, since Chief Keef is viewed as a hero to millions of drill music fans. A tit-for-tat battle among rival drill music gangs has seen the death toll in London hit record high levels in the capital, with the most recent, a stabbing death in Camberwell.

Chief Keef said in a statement:

"There are lives being lost in London. It is sad to see, I've followed the coverage. Drill music should not equate to violence. Drill is about an energy and passion, it should not be distorted by artists or portrayed incorrectly by the media. I do not want to be associated with violence or encourage a destructive message. I have an upcoming track called Chiraq that has a different sound and details the price paid for being away from Chicago, a city I love. I want to bring a message of peace. I don't want any more lives lost in London. Young people are the heart of the city and they need to focus on making their lives better, not destroying each other."

Chief Keef, 22, is viewed as a hero in drill circles, and is the rap star first brought the music from the gritty Southside of Chicago to international attention in 2011. Keef also revealed that he has new material being released this month that takes an impressive musical u-turn, including a lament for peace with lead single "Chiraq."

The release is set to come from Keef’s most ambitious album yet, the autobiographical concept album The Cozart. The album has been produced with his label FilmOn Music's founder, billionaire Alki David. it was conceived to showcase Chief Keef's extraordinary talent and covers his early years in Chicago and his rise to fame. The album will be released via digital music distributor MondoTunes at the end of August.

"The Cozart is an incredible piece of work," says Alki David, the record's producer. "Chief Keef now wants to spread a message of peace and to show people a brighter path."

"Chiraq" was written withc Chief Keef and two British songwriters, Justin Stoneman and Daniel Spiller. The song details Chief Keef's troubled times as a youth in his home city of Chicago.

"Chiraq is a story of reconciliation and showcases Chief Keef's musical genius," says Justin Stoneman, co-writer of the single.

Amid a summer of terrifying violence in London, hopes remain that a positive message can filter through to the rival gangs. 

For more information: [email protected]

About FilmOn and Hologram USA:

FilmOn was founded by Greek billionaire Alki David in 2006 and is credited with accelerating the rise of streaming television through its technological advances, its legal advocacy, and its drive to let people watch what they want, where they want it. FilmOn is the exclusive streaming partner for content created by Hologram USA, and a partner with MondoTunes, the world's biggest digital music distirbutor. For more information go to hologramusa.com.

 

 

 

 

Owen Phillips
Hologram USA Networks
1-310-383-4991
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
