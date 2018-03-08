Lone Woman in the Boardroom: U.S. Women’s Representation in Senior Business Roles Retreats

To coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, a new report
based on Grant Thornton International Ltd.’s quarterly survey of 2,500
mid-market businesses in 35 economies reveals little progress of women
in senior leadership roles in the United States.
The report, Women
in Business 2018: beyond policy to progress, reveals a 12
percent decrease in American companies without any women in senior
management. However, the total number of women in senior management in
the U.S. decreased two percentage points since 2017. This indicates
there are fewer women in management in U.S. businesses overall, but more
solitary women in companies previously lacking gender diversity.
Specific findings from the report include:
-
The percentage of U.S. businesses with no women in senior management
decreased from 31 percent in 2017 to 19 percent in 2018. The
percentage of businesses globally with no women in senior management
decreased from 34 percent in 2017 to 25 percent in 2018.
-
The proportion of senior roles held by women in the U.S. decreased to
21 percent, which is down two percentage points from 2017, and is up
only one percent since the start of the research 14 years ago.
“The lack of progress when it comes to women’s representation in senior
roles is disconcerting, particularly in the past year, when there has
been so much collective dialogue about the benefits of gender
diversity—and the perils of its absence,” said Nicole Blythe, National
Managing Partner, People Experience at Grant Thornton. “Additionally,
while the decrease in the percentage of companies with no women in
management is encouraging, the proliferation of lone voices is
unsettling. We recommend companies be mindful of tokenism – one woman on
the senior management team isn’t enough to ensure a range of voices is
heard, nor does the business reap the rewards of diversity and
inclusion.”
Growing women’s voices at Grant Thornton
Juxtaposed a day apart from the release of this report, Grant Thornton
LLP was yesterday named one of the 2018 NAFE
Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for
Female Executives. This year’s list recognizes 70 American companies
where women have significant clout to make the decisions that affect
their company’s future and bottom line. It is the sixth time Grant
Thornton has been recognized for the honor.
Recommendations for business leaders
This year’s Women in Business report indicates disparities
between what businesses aim to do in terms of gender equality and
diversity, and what they have put into action. Grant Thornton has
outlined 10 recommendations to business leaders on changing their
organization’s leadership, policy and culture to address these key
issues.
The recommendations range from making diversity and inclusion a core
value to avoiding tokenism and being comfortable with discomfort. The
first foundational step to create change is having senior leaders be the
champion of the cause.
Diversity among American businesses
According to Grant Thornton’s IBR data, while U.S. businesses indicate
diversity of age, ethnicity and gender is important, the majority of
companies have not implemented specific policies to address these areas.
For example, 53 percent of U.S. businesses surveyed said age diversity
is important to success, but only 13 percent had specific policies to
address it. Additionally, 54 percent of companies said ethnic diversity
is important; however, only 14 percent of those surveyed had a related
policy, and ethnic diversity in the U.S. is not representative of the
population. With regard to gender, 60 percent of U.S. businesses said
gender diversity is important, yet only 17 percent indicated they have
gender-specific policies.
The full report Women in Business 2018: beyond policy to progress is
available at www.grantthornton.com/culture.
Notes to editors
The data for this release are drawn from telephone interviews of 200
U.S.-based chief executive officers, managing directors, chairs or other
senior executives from all industry sectors conducted from July-December
of 2017. Globally, data was drawn from telephone interviews of 2,500
C-suite business leaders, conducted in their local languages.
It is part of the Grant Thornton International Business Report (IBR),
launched in 1992 initially in nine European countries, which provides
insight into the views and expectations of more than 10,000 businesses
per year across 35 countries. IBR is a survey of both listed and
privately held businesses. Data collection was managed by Grant Thornton
research partner, Millward Brown.
