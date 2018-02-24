Log in
Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster’s Derrick Bradford Named Top Seller & Top Closer for January 2018

02/24/2018 | 12:17am CET

Derrick Bradford, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, has been named top seller and top closer for January 2018. Bradford is affiliated with Long & Foster's Tri-Cities Southpark office, located in Colonial Heights, Virginia.

'We are proud to announce Derrick Bradford as January's top seller and top closer,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Derrick is a great example of Long & Foster's highly-trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve clients seeking the total homeownership experience.'

A real estate professional for 11 years, Bradford is active in the Southside Virginia Association of Realtors and the Virginia Association of Realtors.

Bradford has consistently proven to be high achieving since entering the real estate field, and has frequently been cited as a top real estate producer. Bradford is a member the Chairman's Club of the Long & Foster Gold Team for producing more than $5.1 million in settled sales volume in 2017.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand by sales volume. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:16:08 UTC.

