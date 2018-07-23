Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Longroad Energy: Confirmation of major project milestones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:03am CEST

Longroad Energy confirms that it has reached major project milestones on two significant greenfield renewable generation projects.

The sale of the equity in the Phoebe solar project and confirmation of full notice to proceed on the Rio Bravo wind development highlights the opportunity in the North American renewables market and the value of the Longroad development pipeline.

The two initiatives significantly progress the goals of Infratil, and its partner the New Zealand Superannuation Fund and the management team of Longroad, to build a top-tier renewable development and generation business in the U.S.

Phoebe solar project in Winkler County, west Texas

Longroad has confirmed the sale of the 250MWac Phoebe solar generation project in Winkler county Texas to Canadian investor Innergex Renewable Energy.

When completed in mid-2019, the Phoebe development will be the largest solar facility in Texas and is projected to generate 738GWh of electricity per annum, of which 89% has been sold on long term contracts to Shell Energy. Phoebe is also eligible for federal tax credits and will benefit from the sale of renewable energy certificates.

To finance the construction, Longroad arranged US$292 million of construction and term project financing from a consortium of banks alongside the US$105 million equity investment by Innergex Renewable Energy.

Longroad was responsible for the complete development and will oversee construction.

Rio Bravo wind project in Starr County, south Texas

Longroad also confirms that full notice to proceed has been reached on the 238MW Rio Bravo wind project in Texas. Approximately 80% of the electricity has been sold on long-term contract to Citigroup Energy. Construction has commenced and commercial operations date is anticipated in June 2019.

Funding of the US$300 million construction cost has been committed, including US$200 million by a consortium of lenders and US$100 million by Longroad as equity. The project is eligible for U.S. federal tax credits and will create renewable energy certificates.

Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund have each provided US$45 million to enable Longroad to provide its equity commitment for the construction. Longroad is currently evaluating long-term options for the project given the demand for high-quality contracted renewable assets.

The Texas projects' generation and development margins

Together, the two Texas projects are forecast to generate over 1,500GWh of electricity a year, equivalent to the electricity requirements of 110,000 average Texas homes (average residential electricity consumption in Texas is about twice the level of New Zealand).

Relative to coal-fired generation they will reduce annual CO2 emissions by approximately 1.3 million tonnes. It is notable that the renewable generation capacity Longroad has developed in Texas is more than twice the amount of new generation capacity commissioned in New Zealand over the last five years.

These projects represent strong outcomes for shareholders, underlining the industry and financial expertise of the Longroad team in a dynamic and complex market.

The average realised and unrealised net development margin for shareholders from the two projects is expected to be approximately US$140,000 per MWac, consistent with the ranges indicated at Infratil's Investor Day in March.

Shareholder perspective

Longroad was established in 2016 by Infratil, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, and an experienced local management team.

As at 31 March 2018, Longroad owned 684MW of operating assets and managed a further 552 MW of generation assets for third parties.

Infratil's net funding contribution at 31 March amounted to NZ$37.9 million. With commencement of construction of the 238MW Rio Bravo windfarm, Infratil has provided a further NZ$71.1 million in shareholder funding in the current financial year.

The sale of the Phoebe solar project and other earnings will enable Longroad to distribute approximately US$30 million to each of Infratil and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund this financial quarter.

Infratil's full year underlying EBITDAF guidance of NZ$500-$540 million, which included the successful completion of one Longroad project remains unchanged.

Disclaimer

New Zealand Superannuation Fund published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aTENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL : Media Release - Free Waste Week - Dumping of Green Waste - 23 July 2018
PU
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:05aChina first half total trade with North Korea slumps 56 percent year-on-year in dollar terms - customs
RE
04:48aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:47aAsian stocks ease, dollar near two-week lows on Trump comments
RE
04:38aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2018-07-23DCE Completes Global LEI Registration
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.